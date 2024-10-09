  1. Skip to content
Ukraine hits Moscow with biggest drone strike to date

Dmitry Ponyavin
September 10, 2024

Russian authorities say at least one woman was killed and three others were hospitalized in overnight Ukrainian drone attacks in and around Moscow. Several residential buildings were hit and flights had to be diverted from the capital's airports.

