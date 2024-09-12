Apti Alaudinov: Propagandist or Moscow's new rising star?

He started out commanding a special forces unit. Now, he can be seen and heard across all social media platforms. Is Apti Alaudinov the Kremlin's new mouthpiece?

"Why is the enemy still in the Kursk region?" Russian Major General Apti Alaudinov asks in a video on his Telegram channel.

Alaudinov is, of course, speaking of Ukraine, which made a surprise inclusion into Russian territory on August 6 as part of its defense in Russia's war of aggression.

"Over 200 tanks, more than 400 military vehicles and just as much military equipment have been transported there," Alaudinov continues in the video. "First 12,000 men, and then further forces and resources were sent that must now be destroyed."

At the beginning of August, Ukrainian forces marched into the Kursk region in eastern Russia Image: Russian Defense Ministry Press Service/AP/picture-alliance

Alaudinov commands the Chechen Akhmat special forces unit, a regiment named after the late Chechen president Akhmat Kadyrov, who was assassinated over 20 years ago. The unit is considered to be the private army of his son and current head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, although it's meanwhile been integrated into the Russian armed forces.

A portrait of Kadyrov's father adorns the special unit's flag that Alaudinov positions himself in front of as he expresses his surprise over the failure of Russian forces to drive Ukraine back.

Since the beginning of Ukraine's Kursk incursion, Alaudinov has become one of Russia's most visible war commentators. He posts videos and texts on Telegram every day for his nearly 300,000 followers.

Media agencies cite him, and talk shows invite him on as their guest. Is Alaudinov just a propagandist, or is the Kremlin trying to make him Kadyrov's successor?

Heading the Akhmat special unit

Alaudinov was born in the North Caucasus region, outside of Chechnya. However, his father, older brother and other relatives died during the First Chechen War between the small republic and the Russian Federation.

"He always belonged to those that we considered part of the federalist Chechen camp, so Chechens who have always been pro-Russia," said Cerwyn Moore from the University of Birmingham.

Ramzan Kadyrov (right), the Chechen president since 2007, binds Chechnya to Russia for President Vladimir Putin (left) Image: Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool Photo/AP/picture alliance

This is what differentiates Alaudinov from Kadyrov, said Moore, an expert on terrorism and insurgency linked to the North Caucasus. Kadyrov has "positioned himself as a local field commander who can command in Chechnya but keep his distance to the Kremlin."

Alaudinov studied law and worked in the Chechen Interior Ministry, where he quickly rose through the ranks to become deputy minister. He was seen as a close associate of Kadyrov, but according to media accounts, there was a falling out in the late 2010s. He was sent into retirement and moved to Moscow.

After Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Alaudinov took over command of the Akhmat special forces unit. Moore believes that Alaudinov did this to regain Kadyrov's favor.

For his service, the Russian government awarded Alaudinov the title of Hero of Russia. In April 2024, he was additionally named the deputy head of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces, where he shares responsibility for organizing "military-political propaganda and agitation."

Alaudinov's new role

Moore believes that Alaudinov's contacts in the Chechen elite and his role commanding the Akhmat special forces, for which he recruits volunteers from across Russia, make him particularly well-positioned to appeal to various targeted audiences.

Plus, he added, Alaudinov's experience with social media helped him spread notices throughout the defense ministry.

Yevgeny Prigozhin was Putin's man on the front lines until his Wagner Group revolted Image: PRESS SERVICE OF "CONCORD"/REUTERS

According to Adam Ashab, an expert of the Caucasus region and consultant at the integration support agency RAA Brandenburg, it's also possible that Alaudinov is meant to fill the gap left by the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin. In 2023, presumably following a spat with the Kremlin, the head of the Wagner Group, a private military, had marched his mercenaries toward Moscow. Shortly after, he died in a plane crash.

"Moscow lost Prigozhin, and it looks like they need a new Prigozhin," Ashab said. "Not necessarily in the same specific structure as the Wagner group, but for different reasons. One of them is the fact that Alaudinov makes interesting videos."

Ashab believes that overall, the Kremlin is satisfied with the way Alaudinov is filling out "the role intended for him."

Moore agrees. "Alaudinov is very good at creating an image and supporting mobilization efforts through social media."

Kadyrov's successor?

There has long been speculation of possible successors for Kadyrov even though he frequently maintains that he is healthy. It only increased this spring, following a serious illness. In late August, he received Russian President Vladimir Putin in Grozny. It was the first time in 10 years that Putin visited the Chechen capital.

Expert observers don't believe Chechnya's leadership will change anytime soon — it might prove too risky during Russia's war in Ukraine.

Ashab keeps a close eye on Chechen media and social media channels. But so far, he says he hasn't seen anything pointing to a change in leadership. Also, he says Moscow would do anything to ensure such a transition of power went smoothly.

But experts cannot rule out Kadyrov being replaced, whether by Alaudinov or someone else. They believe the Kremlin is keeping its options open.

And Alaudinov, supported by Russian special forces, could be one of those options.

This article was originally written in Russian.