A Kremlin is a Russian medieval fortress. The term is most often used to refer to the walled complex in Moscow, which houses Russia's president.
The Moscow Kremlin is a fortress located next to Red Square, St. Basil's Cathedral and the Moskva River. It contains several palaces and cathedrals, including the official residence of the Russian president. The term "Kremlin" is thus often used to refer to the Russian government. This page collates all of DW's content on the Kremlin.
The Russian government has cracked down hard on independent media and the opposition in the run-up to parliamentary elections. Removing a Navalny voting app appears to be aimed at ensuring a Kremlin-approved poll result.