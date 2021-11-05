Visit the new DW website

Kremlin

A Kremlin is a Russian medieval fortress. The term is most often used to refer to the walled complex in Moscow, which houses Russia's president.

The Moscow Kremlin is a fortress located next to Red Square, St. Basil's Cathedral and the Moskva River. It contains several palaces and cathedrals, including the official residence of the Russian president. The term "Kremlin" is thus often used to refer to the Russian government. This page collates all of DW's content on the Kremlin.

Moscow, RUSSIAN FEDERATION: The logo of Russian oil giant Yukos is seen at the wall of its gas station in Moscow, 02 August 2006. The Russian press slammed 02 August the decision by a Moscow court to declare oil giant Yukos bankrupt and said the move contradicted earlier promises made by Russian President Vladimir Putin. AFP PHOTO/ MAXIM MARMUR (Photo credit should read MAXIM MARMUR/AFP via Getty Images)

Yukos: Dutch court sides with Russia in shareholders claim 05.11.2021

A yearslong legal dispute between the Kremlin and shareholders of the now-bust Yukos Oil company remains unresolved. The Dutch supreme court has sent the case back to an arbitration court.
6616494 03.08.2021 Russian opposition activist Lyubov Sobol, a lawyer at Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the list of foreign agents), is seen outside Moscow's Preobrazhensky District Court after the sentencing hearing in her public health safety violation case, in Moscow, Russia. A Russian court slapped Lyubov Sobol, a key ally of jailed opposition leader Alexey Navalny, with a year and a half of restricted movement for breaching coronavirus regulations this year. Maksim Blinov / Sputnik

Russia puts Navalny's ally Lyubov Sobol on wanted list 21.10.2021

Lyubov Sobol is the latest opposition figure associated with Alexei Navalny to have been placed on the police's wanted list. She and several other allies of the Kremlin critic have fled Russia.

*** Dieses Bild ist fertig zugeschnitten als Social Media Snack (für Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) im Tableau zu finden: Fach „Images“ —> Weltspiegel/Bilder des TagesFILE PHOTO: Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny wins 2021 Sakharov Prize 20.10.2021

The jailed Russian opposition leader has been awarded the European Parliament's rights prize for his efforts to challenge President Vladimir Putin's grip on power.
23.02.2017, NATO-Fahne und Rußland-Fähnchen, Flagge, Fahne, Fähnchen, Rußland, russisch, NATO, North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Militärpakt, Militär, Symbol, Logo 23 02 2017 NATO Flag and Russia Flag Flag Flag Flag Russia Russian NATO North Atlantic Treaty Organization Military symbol emblem

Opinion: NATO-Russia rift is next level in Putin's escalation 19.10.2021

Officially freezing relations with the trans-Atlantic alliance gives the Kremlin a new chance to raise tensions on NATO's eastern flank and with Ukraine, writes Konstantin Eggert.
6657005 23.09.2021 In this handout photo released by the Russian Foreign Ministry, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrive for their meeting in New York, the United States. Editorial use only, no archive, no commercial use. Russian Foreign Ministry

Russia suspends its mission to NATO 18.10.2021

The Kremlin is also closing the alliance's liaison mission in Moscow. The announcement comes after NATO expelled eight members of the Russian mission to the military alliance.
A general view shows the headquarters of the Russian natural gas monopoly giant Gazprom building in Moscow on January 7, 2009. All deliveries of Russian gas through Ukraine were halted on January 7, intensifying a bitter dispute between Moscow and Kiev, which risks depriving Europeans of gas amid freezing weather. In a new twist, Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin told state-run energy giant Gazprom on January 7 to cease all deliveries of natural gas into Ukraine. AFP PHOTO / YURI KADOBNOV (Photo credit should read YURI KADOBNOV/AFP/Getty Images)

Russia says gas supplies to Europe are at maximum levels 13.10.2021

Europe will need to negotiate new contracts with Russian oil giant Gazprom if it wants to receive more natural gas deliveries, the Kremlin said.
07.10.2017 +++ ST PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - OCTOBER 7, 2017: Candles and flowers brought to the Solovetsky Stone in St Petersburg to mark the 11th anniversary of assassination of journalist Anna Politkovskaya. Alexander Demianchuk/TASS Foto: Alexander Demianchuk/TASS/dpa |

Opinion: Anna Politkovskaya, a true Russian patriot 06.10.2021

Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya was murdered 15 years ago. The Kremlin would prefer to forget her, but there’s good reason for the world to continue to remember the brave activist, DW’s Miodrag Soric says.
In this photo taken from video footage released by Roscosmos Space Agency, actress Yulia Peresild, left, film director Klim Shipenko, right, and cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov sit in the first row among other participants of the mission in the International Space Station, ISS, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Russian actress Yulia Peresild and a film director Klim Shipenko rocketed to space Tuesday on a mission to make the world's first movie in orbit, a project the Kremlin said will help burnish the nation's space glory. (Roscosmos Space Agency via AP)

Russian crew docks at ISS to film movie in space 05.10.2021

The team will be in space for 12 days to record scenes for a feature film titled "Challenge." The Kremlin hopes the project will instate Russia as a pioneer in space.
***Symbolbild Cyber Security***©PHOTOPQR/L'EST REPUBLICAIN/Alexandre MARCHI. ; SECURITE INFORMATIQUE - CYBER SECURITY - CYBER ATTACK - CYBERATTAQUE - CYBER ATTAQUE - HACKER - HACKEUR - HACKING - ORDINATEUR - VIRUS - CRACKER - GEEK - HACK - HACKTIVISME - PIRATE INFORMATIQUE. Nancy 10 octobre 2016. Illustration sur le hacker, system failure. |

EU accuses Russia of involvement in 'Ghostwriter' cyberattacks 24.09.2021

The European Union has warned the Kremlin that it could "consider taking further steps" over Moscow's complicity in recent cyberattacks targeting the bloc's members.
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 20, 2021: A man views a screen displaying preliminary voting results at the Information center of the Russian Central Election Commission following the 2021 Russian legislative election. Russia held legislative elections on 17-19 September 2021. Voters went to the polls to elect members of the Russian State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament. In 9 constituent regions of Russia, voters went to the polls to elect heads of regional government, and in 3 more constituent regions, regional legislative assemblies voted to elect heads of regional government. 39 constituent regions of Russia held regional parliamentary elections. Vladimir Gerdo/TASS

Russia: Putin's party wins majority in parliamentary election 21.09.2021

The pro-Putin United Russia party won the country's parliamentary elections following a clampdown against Kremlin critics. Opposition figures have claimed election fraud.
16.09.2021 An illustration picture shows a smartphone screen displaying the Smart Voting - jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's app that aims to help Russians to vote out candidates from the ruling United Russia party in the upcoming polls, in Moscow on September 16, 2021. - President Vladimir Putin on September 16, 2021 urged Russians to vote in parliamentary polls this week in which most vocal Kremlin critics have been barred from running as part of an unprecedented crackdown. (Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA / AFP) (Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images)

Google, Apple remove Navalny's tactical voting app as Russian polls open 17.09.2021

The Russian government has cracked down hard on independent media and the opposition in the run-up to parliamentary elections. Removing a Navalny voting app appears to be aimed at ensuring a Kremlin-approved poll result.
22.08.2021, Russland, Moskau: Wladimir Putin, Präsident von Russland, nimmt an einem Treffen mit Mitgliedern der Partei «Einiges Russland» teil. Putin hat die Hoffnung geäußert, dass die Kreml-Partei «Einiges Russland» ihre Dominanz im Parlament nach den Wahlen im September fortsetzen wird. Foto: Mikhail Voskresensky/Pool Sputnik Kremlin/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Russia: Putin says 'dozens' in Kremlin have COVID 16.09.2021

The Russian president is likely to self-isolate for at least another week. He cancelled all in-person events earlier this week after announcing the outbreak.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, greets Syrian President Bashar Assad during their meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russia: Putin self-isolating after COVID-19 cases in the Kremlin 14.09.2021

Russian President Vladimir Putin is in self-isolation after cases of the coronavirus emerged in his inner circle. He will skip a regional summit in Tajikistan that he was scheduled to attend later in the week.
In this image made from video provided by the Babuskinsky District Court, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in a cage during a hearing on his charges for defamation, in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Navalny was accused of slandering a World War II veteran featured in the video promoting the constitutional reform allowing to extend President Vladimir Putin's rule. The politician slammed people in the video as corrupt stooges and traitors. (Babuskinsky District Court via AP)

Russia: Google told to clamp down on Navalny's 'Smart Voting' 05.09.2021

A Moscow court has ordered Google to stop displaying the term "smart voting" in its search results — two weeks before elections. Smart Voting is a strategy developed by Navalny's team against the pro-Putin bloc.
21.08.2021 Police officers detain a journalist who holds a placard which reads We don't stop being journalists during a single picquet of solidarity with collegues who were added to the list of foreign agent media near the headquarters of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) in Moscow on August 21, 2021. - Russia on August 20, 2021, added independent TV channel Dozhd (TV Rain) to a growing list of foreign agent media outlets as liberal organisations face mounting pressure in the country. (Photo by Natalia KOLESNIKOVA / AFP) (Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images)

Russia: News outlets demand end to media crackdown 27.08.2021

Russian journalists say the "foreign agent" law is leading media organizations to shut down. But the Kremlin insists the label is necessary to protect Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu applaud during launching the construction of new nuclear submarines and other warships via video conference on the side of the International Military Technical Forum Army-2021 in Alabino, outside Moscow, Russia, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. Putin has launched the construction of new nuclear submarines and other warships, part of a sweeping military modernization effort amid tensions with the West. He gave orders for two nuclear submarines armed with intercontinental ballistic missiles along with two diesel-powered submarines and two corvettes at shipyards in Severodvinsk, St. Petersburg and Komsomolsk-on-Amur. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russia begins construction of new nuclear submarines 23.08.2021

President Putin opened an arms expo by publicly placing construction orders for six new naval vessels. The Kremlin is focused on military modernization as relations with the West worsen.
