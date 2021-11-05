A Kremlin is a Russian medieval fortress. The term is most often used to refer to the walled complex in Moscow, which houses Russia's president.

The Moscow Kremlin is a fortress located next to Red Square, St. Basil's Cathedral and the Moskva River. It contains several palaces and cathedrals, including the official residence of the Russian president. The term "Kremlin" is thus often used to refer to the Russian government.