Telegram

Telegram is a freeware, cross-platform, cloud-based instant messaging service.

The service was launched in 2013, the operational center is based in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. Telegram provides end-to-end encrypted voice and video calls and optional end-to-end encrypted "secret" chats. It became the most downloaded app worldwide in 2021 with over one billion downloads. This page is an automatic compilation of all DW content dealing with Telegram.

Opinion: Online anonymity matters

Opinion: Online anonymity matters 27.01.2022

Germany's top judges were right to decide that users should be able to post under pseudonyms on Facebook. The ruling's legal impact might be limited — but it sends out a strong signal, writes DW's Janosch Delcker.
Germany takes on Telegram to fight extremism

Germany takes on Telegram to fight extremism 19.01.2022

Extremists use the messaging service to stoke hate and violence. The German government plans to get tough on Telegram — but, even if Berlin gets the firm to cooperate, this alone will not solve the problem, experts warn.
German police pressure Telegram to delete far-right content

German police pressure Telegram to delete far-right content 17.01.2022

Telegram has become the messenger app of choice for many on the far-right, apparently because of its lax enforcement of laws regulating extremist content. Police say they plan to pressure Telegram to crack down.
COVID protests escalate in Germany

COVID protests escalate in Germany 14.12.2021

In Germany, protesters against COVID restrictions are teaming up with the far-right. The new government now plans to crack down on the messenger service they use: Telegram.

German police investigating anti-vax assassination plot against Saxony leader Michael Kretschmer

German police investigating anti-vax assassination plot against Saxony leader Michael Kretschmer 08.12.2021

A group of conspiracy theorists used Telegram to call for an armed response to Kretschmer's restrictions on the unvaccinated. The right-wing extremism branch of Saxony's anti-terror unit is investigating.
Russia fines Google, Telegram for not removing content

Russia fines Google, Telegram for not removing content 08.11.2021

A Moscow court ordered Google's parent company Alphabet Inc. to pay a new fine for not deleting content Russia considers illegal. The move comes as state officials seek to rein in tech giants.
Russia: Putin's party wins majority in parliamentary election

Russia: Putin's party wins majority in parliamentary election 21.09.2021

The pro-Putin United Russia party won the country's parliamentary elections following a clampdown against Kremlin critics. Opposition figures have claimed election fraud.
Russian regulator slaps fines on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram

Russian regulator slaps fines on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram 14.09.2021

Russia has fined US social media giants Facebook and Twitter, along with homegrown Telegram. The fines are part of a wider crackdown on internet platforms hosting content deemed "illegal" by regulators.

Belarus: Who is Raman Pratasevich?

Belarus: Who is Raman Pratasevich? 26.05.2021

The arrest of of Belarussian blogger Raman Pratasevich sparked a global outcry. How did a rebellious student turn into a public enemy that Belarus was so keen to get their hands on, they sent a fighter jet after him?
Belarus: DW journalist detained during Minsk protests

Belarus: DW journalist detained during Minsk protests 28.03.2021

DW correspondent Nicholas Connolly was temporarily detained while reporting on anti-government protests in the Belarusian capital. At least 245 people were arrested during smaller rallies across the country.
WhatsApp controversy highlights growing fears about data privacy

WhatsApp controversy highlights growing fears about data privacy 18.01.2021

Many users abandoned WhatsApp after the messenger service changed its privacy policy. Worries that their data could end up with Facebook are driving them to competitors pushing superior data protection.

Neo-Nazi attack survivors create tool to track racist extremists

Neo-Nazi attack survivors create tool to track racist extremists 16.12.2020

Survivors of Germany's Halle synagogue attack are now tracking white supremacist extremists worldwide. Terrorists use online platforms like Twitch, which police are failing to monitor, they say.
Thai police probe 4 broadcasters, restrict Telegram messaging app

Thai police probe 4 broadcasters, restrict Telegram messaging app 19.10.2020

The order blocks access to the online sites of outlets deemed to be sympathetic towards Thailand's pro-democracy protesters. The PM also called a special session of parliament as protesters demanded his resignation.

In Belarus, privacy apps help resist internet shutdown

In Belarus, privacy apps help resist internet shutdown 17.08.2020

Belarus has seen major disruptions in internet service since the disputed presidential election, with rights groups accusing the government of censorship. To get around the restrictions, many are turning to privacy apps.
Berlin parties as pandemic threatens to return

Berlin parties as pandemic threatens to return 28.07.2020

It’s been five months since Berlin's clubs shut down due to the pandemic. But secret raves are organized through Telegram groups and held all over Germany's capital. One of them had more than 3,000 people last weekend.
Over 60 Germans among Islamists in Idlib

Over 60 Germans among Islamists in Idlib 09.02.2020

An analysis of text and video messages from jihadis in Idlib reveals over 60 Germans among their ranks, German media report. Syrian President Bashar Assad is determined to retake the region.
