Telegram is a freeware, cross-platform, cloud-based instant messaging service.

The service was launched in 2013, the operational center is based in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. Telegram provides end-to-end encrypted voice and video calls and optional end-to-end encrypted "secret" chats. It became the most downloaded app worldwide in 2021 with over one billion downloads.