Chechnya

The Chechen Republic, or Chechnya, is a republic of Russia, located in the North Caucasus in the southernmost part of Eastern Europe, and not far from the Caspian Sea. Chechnya's capital is the city of Grozny.

After the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991, the territory was split into two parts: the Republic of Ingushetia and the Chechen Republic, which wanted independence. Following the First Chechen War with Russia, Chechnya gained de facto independence, but Russian federal control was restored during the Second Chechen War. Sporadic fighting continues in the mountains and southern regions of the republic. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content referring to Chechnya.

20.10.2020, Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, Frankreich, FRANCE - SAMUEL PATY S MARCH - CONFLANS SAINTE HONORINE - OCTOBER 20 2020 March in memory of Samuel Paty, Conflans Sainte Honorine, 2020 10 20. Conflans Sainte Honorine Paris region, 2020-10-20. Photograph by Olivier Marchesi Hans Lucas. Conflans Sainte Honorine France PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xOlivierxMarchesix HL_OMARCHESI_1250293

France marks 1 year since the assassination of Samuel Paty 16.10.2021

France is paying tribute to the late teacher Samuel Paty on the anniversary of his death. He was murdered by a Chechen extremist after showing cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad during a lesson on free speech.
Polizist legt einem Straftäter Handschellen an, Polizei NRW, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Deutschland, Europa | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Germany investigates Russian over plot to kill Chechen dissident 16.04.2021

A Russian man allegedly smuggled a hitman into Germany to target a Chechen dissident living in the EU country.
RUSSIA  FEBRUARY 17, 2021: Pictured in this video grab is an operation by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) to detain suspected members of Takfir-wal-Hijra, a radical Islamist extremist organisation banned in Russia. FSB has detained 19 suspected radical Islamists in Karachayevo-Cherkessia, Crimea, the Krasnodar Territory, and the Rostov-on-Don Region who allegedly not only promoted their ideology and recruited new members but also plotted subversive activities and terrorist attacks in the North Caucasus region. Video grab/Russian Federal Security Service/TASS A STILL IMAGE TAKEN FROM A VIDEO PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Russia detains 19 suspected Islamists for 'planning attacks' 17.02.2021

The Federal Security Service says it has also seized items including homemade bombs and automatic weapons. The detainees are suspected members of the Takfir wal-Hijra militant group.

6428850 26.12.2020 In this handout video grab released by the Federal Security Service (FSB), weapons and ammunition found by Russia's FSB security service officers, who detained four operatives of the Islamic State (terror group, banned in Russia) and foiled plans to carry out acts of terror, in Mahachkala, Republic of Dagestan, Russia. The group had planned to set up an explosive device at an administrative building in the city and carry out armed attacks against police officers. A cache of weapons and evidence of foreign coordination of activities was found. Editorial use only, no archive, no commercial use. Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation

Russian agents foil 'Islamic State' terror attack 26.12.2020

The Kremlin's security service says it thwarted a plot to carry out an attack in the country's southern republic of Dagestan. The FSB found "weapons, a large amount of ammunition and an explosive device."
French CRS police officers stand as adults and children gather in front of flowers displayed at the entrance of a middle school in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, 30kms northwest of Paris, on October 17, 2020, after a teacher was decapitated by an attacker who has been shot dead by policemen. - The man suspected of beheading on October 16 ,2020 a French teacher who had shown his students cartoons of the prophet Mohammed was an 18-year-old born in Moscow and originating from Russia's southern region of Chechnya, a judicial source said on October 17. Five more people have been detained over the murder on October 16 ,2020 outside Paris, including the parents of a child at the school where the teacher was working, bringing to nine the total number currently under arrest, said the source, who asked not to be named. The attack happened at around 5 pm (1500 GMT) near a school in Conflans Saint-Honorine, a western suburb of the French capital. The man who was decapitated was a history teacher who had recently shown caricatures of the Prophet Mohammed in class. (Photo by Bertrand GUAY / AFP) (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images)

French knife attack suspect identified as Chechen teen 17.10.2020

French officials have said an 18-year-old refugee originally from the Russian republic of Chechnya beheaded a teacher in suburban Paris. The French president has called the gruesome murder an "Islamist terrorist attack."
Zelimkhan Khangoshvili Opfer Tiergarten von Radfahrer erschossen. Zelimkhan (Selimchan) Khangoshvili (Changoschwili), der ehemalige tschetschenische Rebelle, der im deutschen Exil im August 2019 vermutlich zum Opfer eines russischen Auftragsmordes fiel. Von der Witwe der abgebildeten Person der DW zur Verfügung gestellt - von Manana Zatijewa.

Death in Berlin: Russian goes on trial for murder of exiled Chechen 07.10.2020

Relations between Germany and Russia are strained. Now the murder trial begins of a Russian accused of killing an exiled Chechen in Berlin. It could turn out to be a political powder keg.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R) looks on next to his German counterpart Heiko Maas as they enter a hall prior to a press conference in Moscow, on August 21, 2019. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP)

Germany warns Russia of 'consequences' over Berlin Chechen murder 11.08.2020

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has warned his Russian counterpart that Berlin will respond to the assassination of a Chechen-Georgian man. Maas also rebuked US senators who threatened sanctions against Germany.
GROZNY, RUSSIA - MAY 26, 2020: The Head of Russia s Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, chairs a meeting of Chechnya s emergency response committee for the prevention and control of coronavirus disease. As of 26 May 2020, Chechnya has reported more than 1100 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection. Press Office of the Head And the Administration of the Republic of Chechnya/TASS PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxONLY TS0DA63B

US adds sanctions on ruler of Russia's Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov 20.07.2020

One reason the US gave for its latest sanctions was concerns that Chechen strongman Ramzan Kadyrov had been using the coronavirus as a cover to inflict human rights abuses. Moscow called the allegations baseless.
191213 Inside Europe 1920x1080.png Maße: 1920 x 1080 px

Inside Europe: 10.07.2020 10.07.2020

Austria probes a possible political motive in the killing of a Chechen dissident — A chilling insight into the violent Dutch criminal underworld — Binational couples struggle to keep their lives together while being apart — Croatia's ruling conservatives consolidate their power after last weekend's election — Germany and France reassess their colonial past — and more!

ABD0079_20200704 - GERASDORF - ÖSTERREICH: ZU APA0273 VOM 04.07.2020 - Mordalarm in Gerasdorf bei Wien (Bezirk Korneuburg): Am Samstag, 4. Juli 2020, ist ein Mann in der Nähe eines Einkaufszentrums getötet worden. Das bestätigte der Sprecher der Landespolizeidirektion Niederösterreich. Die Exekutive sei gegen 19.30 Uhr verständigt worden. Eine Großfahndung sei im Laufen. - FOTO: APA/HERBERT P. OCZERET - 20200704_PD10433 |

Austria: Two arrested after Chechen dissident shot dead 05.07.2020

Austria's counter-terrorism unit is probing the murder of an ethnic Chechen man near the city of Vienna. Speculation is growing that the killing was a political assassination connected to Ramzan Kadyrov's region.

« Expédition punitive » de Tchétchènes à Dijon 15.06.2020, Frankreich, Dijon: ©PHOTOPQR/LE BIEN PUBLIC/Vincent LINDENEHER ; Dijon ; 15/06/2020 ; Feu de voiture et poubelles dans le quartier des Gresilles à Dijon DIJON JUNE 15, 2020 Scenes of violence took place during the weekend in Dijon. Members of the Chechen community gathered there to avenge one of their family, who was allegedly beaten last week. Foto: Vincent Lindeneher/MAXPPP/dpa |

France sends police reinforcements to Dijon after 3 days of unrest 16.06.2020

Police backup has arrived in Dijon after 3 days of violent clashes. The unrest began after an attack on a teenage member of the Chechen community.
23.08.2019, Berlin: Beamte der Spurensicherung sichern in einem Faltpavillon Spuren am Tatort. In Berlin-Moabit soll ein Fahrradfahrer einen Mann erschossen haben. Foto: Christoph Soeder/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Germany expels Russian diplomats after murder in Berlin 04.12.2019

German prosecutors said evidence suggests Russia or Chechnya may have ordered the murder of a Georgian man in Berlin. Two Russian diplomats have been expelled, with the German government discussing further steps.
02.11.2019, Russland, Moskau: MOSCOW, RUSSIA - NOVEMBER 2, 2019: A Russian Investigative Committee car at the assassination site of Ibragim Eldzhakiyev, head of the centre for combating exremism of the Ingush Interior Ministry. Maxim Grigoryev/TASS Foto: Maxim Grigoryev/TASS/dpa |

Russia: High-ranking police chief gunned down in Moscow 02.11.2019

Russian police have launched a manhunt after a senior police officer tasked with fighting extremism was shot dead in Moscow. The officer reportedly had already survived an assassination attempt in Chechnya.
Brüder Dulatov aus Düsseldorf stehen am Anfang ihrer Sport und Modelkarriere (links nach rechts) Brüder Dulotov - Sulumbek (24), Tamerlan (19), Islam (21) und Jabrail (25)

Germany: How four Chechen brothers combine modeling and martial arts 02.11.2019

More than 10 years ago, the Dulatov family fled from Chechnya to Germany. Now, the Dulatov brothers are sought-after fashion models – though their ultimate goal is to become professional MMA fighters.

Wo: Amtsgericht Augsburg Wann: 19.August 2019 Thema: Teilen von Posts bei Facebook, tschetschenische Flüchtlinge in Deutschland,

Chechen family in Germany fights deportation to Russia 06.10.2019

A family from Chechnya has been denied asylum in Germany, despite death threats in their home country. Now they are to be deported to Russia, but human rights experts say they will have to fear for their lives there.
-, RUSSIAN FEDERATION: (FILE) An undated file picture shows Chechen rebel leaders Shamil Basayev (C), Aslan Maskhadov (R), Abu Al Valid (2nd R) and two unindetified rebels photographed in a camp in the mountains of Chechnya. Federal forces and members of the Chechen president's security service killed nine gunmen included Abu Al Valid in the number of Chechen villages during night operation 24 September 2004. The militants were killed during a security sweep aimed at locating and detaining members of illegally armed formations, spokesman for headquarters of the federal forces in the region Major-General Ilya Shabalkin told Tass. AFP PHOTO / HO (Photo credit should read STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images)

Opinion: Russia still lives in the shadow of the Chechen war 30.09.2019

The second war in Chechnya that started 20 years ago was supposed to be brief and victorious. Instead, its legacy continues to haunt Russia and Vladimir Putin, writes Konstantin Eggert.

