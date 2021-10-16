The Chechen Republic, or Chechnya, is a republic of Russia, located in the North Caucasus in the southernmost part of Eastern Europe, and not far from the Caspian Sea. Chechnya's capital is the city of Grozny.

After the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991, the territory was split into two parts: the Republic of Ingushetia and the Chechen Republic, which wanted independence. Following the First Chechen War with Russia, Chechnya gained de facto independence, but Russian federal control was restored during the Second Chechen War. Sporadic fighting continues in the mountains and southern regions of the republic. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content referring to Chechnya.