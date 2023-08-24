  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Fukushima
Bundesliga
Politics

Will Prigozhin's death strengthen Putin?

Roman Goncharenko
August 24, 2023

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the man who challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin like no other with his Wagner mercenary force, is apparently dead. What does this mean for Russia and its war in Ukraine?

https://p.dw.com/p/4VY7L
Yevgeny Prigozhin holding a machine gun
Prigozhin is thought to have been killed in a plane crash on August 23Image: Razgruzka_Vagnera/telegram/AP/picture alliance

Many were expecting Yevgeny Prigozhin to die, but what has apparently come as a surprise is how.

"The fact that he was killed so spectacularly is something new," Russian investigative journalist Irina Borogan told DW on Thursday, adding that the exact circumstances may never be clarified.

Only a few doubt that the head of the notorious Wagner Group is even dead, and his death is unlikely to have been accidental. There is a high probability that it was a "contract killing ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin," said Austrian political expert Gerhard Mangott. He suggested that the move could have been Putin's revenge for his embarrassment during Prigozhin's attempted coup attempt in June and a "warning to critics in leading positions."

Will Prigozhin's death end independent Russian militias?

Wagner co-founder Dmitry Utkin also onboard

Apart from Prigozhin, whom Russian sources said was on board the private jet that crashed on Wednesday evening, Dmitry Utkin, who co-founded the mercenary group and whose alias "Wagner" gave the militia its name, is also believed to have died in the incident. There is growing evidence that the plane exploded en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg.

For a while, it seemed the conflict between Prigozhin and Putin had been resolved. The former, who had relocated to Belarus, had been seen moving freely and had even posted videos where he appeared to be recruiting troops for new deployments, including in Africa.

When, in late June, Prigozhin led an armed mutiny against Russia's military leadership, occupying the command center in Rostov-on-Don without meeting resistance, marching part of his private army to Moscow, and shooting down the plane and helicopters that tried to stop him, Putin called him a traitor. But there was no showdown; there was a deal: Prigozhin was promised immunity from prosecution in exchange for exile in Belarus.

Military challenge to Putin stunned Russia

The incident stunned Russia. Right in the middle of the war of aggression against Ukraine, Prigozhin dared to challenge the Kremlin chief as no other, with military means. For several hours, Putin came across as being weak and powerless. In the previous months, Prigozhin had clashed with the president's close ally, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, and with Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Army Valery Gerasimov, accusing both of military incompetence. He also indirectly attacked Putin by questioning his rationale for the war in public.

There was a time when he had been considered very loyal, and his mercenaries were instrumental in helping the Russian army conquer territory in Ukraine, most recently in the town of Bakhmut in late May. Prigozhin, whose relationship with Putin goes back to the 1990s, was the first to be allowed to raise a private force for challenging and dirty missions on Moscow's behalf in Ukraine, the Middle East and Africa.

Though Prigozhin's supporters may now be frustrated, Putin probably does not have to worry about a second mutiny, said Marina Miron of University College London, telling DW that he had seemingly found a way "to control the group."

Yevgeny Prigozhin and Vladimir Putin
The relationship between Prigozhin and Putin went back to the 1990sImage: Alexei Druzhinin/AP/picture alliance

Little impact on war in Ukraine expected

Few experts thought the incident would impact the war in Ukraine, considering that the now leaderless Wagner Group had already been severely weakened during heavy fighting in spring. The Russian army has been fighting without the help of the Wagner Group for the past three months and is in a better position in Putin's eyes.

"The question is what will happen to Wagner's missions in Africa because the group did a lot of dirty work for the Russian government and significantly strengthened Russia's influence in African states," said Mangott.

He added that what was also unclear was how long Putin will have successfully consolidated his power. He said this would depend on the further course of the war in Ukraine.

It remains to be seen whether the Kremlin chief will continue to stand by his defense minister. Prigozhin was not the only one to call for Shoigu's replacement; various nationalists and so-called war bloggers whose support for the war is essential to Putin, who has met some of them in person, have done the same.

This article was translated from German.

 

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

People carry a body bag away from the wreckage of a crashed private jet, near the village of Kuzhenkino, Tver region, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.

Berlin notes 'pattern' after Prigozhin's presumed death

PoliticsAugust 24, 2023
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Protesters holds a banner reading "Thank you Wagner", the name of the Russian private security firm present in Mali.

Wagner in Africa: the impact of Prighozin's presumed death

Wagner in Africa: the impact of Prighozin's presumed death

ConflictsAugust 24, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

China Zhengzhou Youth Unemployment Students look for employment opportunities at a job fair in Zhengzhou University in Zhengzhou in central China

Why is China hiding its youth unemployment rate?

Why is China hiding its youth unemployment rate?

PoliticsAugust 24, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

A Preussen Münster player battles a Hamburg opponent for the ball

The Bundesliga: How it all started 6 decades ago

The Bundesliga: How it all started 6 decades ago

SoccerAugust 24, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

View over a water purification plant in Germany

How wastewater can help tackle water shortages

How wastewater can help tackle water shortages

Nature and EnvironmentAugust 24, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Ethiopian migrants run from Yemen towards the border with Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia: Are the killings of Ethiopians systematic?

Saudi Arabia: Are the killings of Ethiopians systematic?

PoliticsAugust 23, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Smiling, former President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally

US: Donald Trump's popularity soars despite indictment

US: Donald Trump's popularity soars despite indictment

PoliticsAugust 23, 202302:51 min
More from North America

Latin America

A picture of an oilplatform operated by Brazil's Petrobras copany in the bay of Guanabara near Rio de Janeiro

Brazil looks to gain from Russia's war in Ukraine

Brazil looks to gain from Russia's war in Ukraine

BusinessAugust 22, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage