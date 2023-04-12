  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
China-Taiwan crisis
Russia's war in Ukraine
Emine Dzhaparova, First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine
Ukraine has asked India for medical supplies and has urged India to help rebuild Ukraine's damaged infrastructure in a request handled by Ukraine's deputy minister for foreign affairs, Emine DzhaparovaImage: Altaf Qadri/AP
ConflictsUkraine

Ukraine asks India for aid with medical and war recovery

37 minutes ago

Ukraine has asked India to supply more medicines and medical equipment and has invited Indian companies to help rebuild Ukraine's infrastructure.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PwWP

Ukraine has asked India for medical supplies and has urged India to help rebuild Ukraine's damaged infrastructure.

India's high-level contacts with Russia have stopped the county from having a more critical voice to the war in Ukraine, with Kyiv seeking to establish stronger ties with India.

The request was handled by Ukraine's deputy minister for foreign affairs, Emine Dzhaparova, during a four-day visit to India.

"Rebuilding infrastructure in Ukraine could be an opportunity for Indian companies," the Indian foreign ministry cited Dzhaparova as saying.

During her visit this week, she highlighted Ukraine's desire to build a stronger and closer relationship with India, the ministry said in a statement.

She also handed over a letter from President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, the contents of the letter were not known.

India has not been critical of Russia on its invasion of Ukraine and has abstained from voting on several UN resolutions against Russia. Currently, India remains one of Russia's key trade partners in the oil and defense sectors

vh/rc (Reuters, AP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin

US tries to reassure allies after classified intel leak

Politics9 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Workers line up packaged roses in a processing workshop at a flower farm near Lake Naivasha, in Naivasha, Kenya.

Kenya's civil servants threaten to strike over wage delay

Kenya's civil servants threaten to strike over wage delay

Politics18 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

People leave after collecting free bags of flour from a government distribution point

Pakistan: Inflation dampens Ramadan spirit

Pakistan: Inflation dampens Ramadan spirit

Society23 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A hand holding a butterfly knife

German police call for knife-free zones in cities

German police call for knife-free zones in cities

CrimeApril 11, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

A migrant wearing a face mask looks at the camera, standing on the deck of a boat in an Italian harbor

Italy declares state of emergency amid migration surge

Italy declares state of emergency amid migration surge

Migration4 hours ago01:33 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Head of the Houthi Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat, meets with Saudi and Omani delegations at the Republican Palace in Sanaa

Saudis meet Houthi rebels over Yemen truce

Saudis meet Houthi rebels over Yemen truce

ConflictsApril 10, 202301:59 min
More from Middle East

North America

The US Pentagon seen from above

Pentagon leaks show 'components of misinformation campaign'

Pentagon leaks show 'components of misinformation campaign'

Politics14 hours ago06:17 min
More from North America

Latin America

An aerial view of the San Ysidro Point of Entry to Tijuana

China sees financial upside to setting up shop in Mexico

China sees financial upside to setting up shop in Mexico

Business21 hours ago02:30 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage