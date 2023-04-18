Ukraine updates: Putin visits troops in Kherson, Luhansk
22 minutes ago
A video released by the Kremlin shows Vladimir Putin meeting with commanders in the Russian-occupied regions in Ukraine. Meanwhile, the G7 has vowed to intensify sanctions against Moscow. DW has the latest.
A video broadcast by Russian state television showed Putin arriving in the southern Kherson region in a helicopter and meeting top military commanders. He was then seen visiting the headquarters of the Russian National Guard in the eastern Luhansk region.
The Kremlin did not specify when the visit took place, and the footage could not be independently verified.
While this was Putin's second visit to regions under Russia's control, it was the first time the Russian leader visited Kherson and Luhansk — regions that are partly controlled by Russian troops.
It comes as Ukrainian troops prepare for a fresh counteroffensive to reclaim the occupied territories.
"As for the process in Ukraine, we are grateful to our Brazilian friends for their excellent understanding of this situation's genesis. We are grateful (to them) for striving to contribute to finding ways to settle it," Lavrov said, sitting alongside his Brazilian counterpart, Mauro Vieira.