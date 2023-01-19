  1. Skip to content
ConflictsUkraine

Mariupol - A Story of Resilience

6 minutes ago

Spring, 2022. Russian troops begin their destructive conquest of the coastal city of Mariupol, on the Sea of Azov. In this film, survivors from war-torn Mariupol recount their traumatic experiences.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LgP4
Dokumentation
Image: Autentic


It is the story of a crime against humanity, told from the survivors' point of view.  Women and men who lived in Mariupol during the first month of the Russian invasion recount what they saw and felt. What choices did they have to make, as they, along with their friends and family, came under heavy fire?

 

Dokumentation
Image: Autentic


Nadia Sukhorukova is a journalist who kept a diary during this time of terror and air strikes. In less than a month she became a witness to hundreds of civilian deaths. She documented everything she experienced. Through her chronicle of the siege, which she published on social media, the terrible events in Mariupol were made tangible to thousands of people. The documentary tells of a city where everything was destroyed - except hope.


Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

THU 16.02.2023 – 01:15 UTC
THU 16.02.2023 – 04:15 UTC
THU 16.02.2023 – 18:15 UTC
FRI 17.02.2023 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 18.02.2023 – 19:15 UTC
SUN 19.02.2023 – 02:15 UTC
SUN 19.02.2023 – 15:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

FRI 17.02.2023 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

