Mariupol - A Story of Resilience

Spring, 2022. Russian troops begin their destructive conquest of the coastal city of Mariupol, on the Sea of Azov. In this film, survivors from war-torn Mariupol recount their traumatic experiences.
It is the story of a crime against humanity, told from the survivors' point of view. Women and men who lived in Mariupol during the first month of the Russian invasion recount what they saw and felt. What choices did they have to make, as they, along with their friends and family, came under heavy fire?
Nadia Sukhorukova is a journalist who kept a diary during this time of terror and air strikes. In less than a month she became a witness to hundreds of civilian deaths. She documented everything she experienced. Through her chronicle of the siege, which she published on social media, the terrible events in Mariupol were made tangible to thousands of people. The documentary tells of a city where everything was destroyed - except hope.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
DW Deutsch+
