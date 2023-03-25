  1. Skip to content
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, turned to his side, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, fully clear, in this picture
Belarus does not have nuclear weapons of its own, and relies heavily on Moscow for military and economic securityImage: Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool Photo via AP/picture alliance
ConflictsRussian Federation

Russia to store tactical nuclear arms in Belarus

52 minutes ago

The Russian leader said he struck a deal with his Belarusian counterpart to station tactical nuclear weapons on its territory.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PFBW

Russia will station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, Russian leader Vladimir Putin said on Saturday, according to TASS state news agency.

Putin said he reached an agreement with Belarusian president, and his closest regional ally, Aleksander Lukashenko.

"We agreed with Lukashenko that we could place tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus without violating the nonproliferation regime," Putin said, according to the TASS report.

Belarus has been taken 'hostage' by Russia

"There is nothing unusual here either: The United States has been doing this for decades. They have long placed their tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of their allies," Putin added.

Putin said that Lukashenko had long raised the issue of stationing tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

Belarus does not have nuclear weapons of its own and Lukashenko has previously raised concerns about a potential future threat from neighboring Poland, a member of NATO.

The Russian leader said that Russia will have completed the construction of a storage facility for tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus by July 1.

But Moscow would not actually be transferring control of the arms to Minsk, Putin said.

Russia, Belarus further strengthen military ties

What to know about the development

Putin used Belarus to launch his invasion of Ukraine last year.

Even though they were growing fears at the end of last year over whether Belarus would join Russian forces on the ground, Lukashenko made clear earlier this year they would only join the war in Ukraine if its forces were attacked in Belarus.

Putin made a rare trip last year December to Belarus, telling reporters that he and Lukashenko discussed forming "a single defense space" in the region.

Putin rejected claims that Moscow was poised to swallow its neighbors, saying, "Russia isn't interested in any kind of merger, it's not feasible."

The Russian leader said he supported Lukashenko's proposal to train the crews of Belarusian warplanes that already had been modified for using special warheads — a reference to nuclear weapons.

Belarus relies heavily on Moscow for economic and military aid. The two allies announced a plan last year to modernize Belarusian aircraft to make them nuclear-capable.

Lukashenko thanked Putin during their meeting last year for providing his military with nuclear-capable Iskander short-range missiles and S-400 air defense systems.

rm/kb (Reuters, dpa)

