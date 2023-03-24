Ukraine updates: Kyiv prepares for counterassault

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Ukraine's top ground forces commander, was cited by the Reuters news agency as saying that Russia's private Wagner mercenaries were "losing considerable strength" and "running out of steam." The group has been at the forefront of Russia's eastern and southern assaults.
"Very soon, we will take advantage of this opportunity, as we did in the past near Kyiv, Kharkiv, Balakliya, and Kupiansk," he said, listing Ukrainian counter-offensives last year that recaptured swathes of land.
Ukraine's General Staff said in a report on Friday that Russian attacks on the towns of Lyman, Avdiivka, Mariinka, and Shakhtarske were all unsuccessful. Moscow's main focus however remained Bakhmut.
Eastern Ukraine's Avdiivka could be next flashpoint
Capturing Bakhmut would not only give Russian fighters a rare battlefield gain after months of setbacks but could also rupture Ukraine's supply lines, allowing Moscow's forces to advance toward other Ukrainian strongholds in the eastern Donetsk region.
Here are some of the other notable developments concerning the war in Ukraine on Friday, March 24:
Medvedev says Russia may advance as far as Kyiv or Lviv
Russian forces may need to advance as far as Kyiv or Lviv, said Dmitry Medvedev, former Russian president and confidante of President Vladimir Putin.
In an interview with Russia's RIA Novosti on Friday, Medvedev was quoted as saying that Russian troops will go where they need to go "in order to destroy this infection."
"Nothing can be ruled out here," Medvedev said.
Medvedev, who is now deputy chairman of the country's Security Council, has made increasingly hawkish statements about the invasion of Ukraine.