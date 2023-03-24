Ukraine updates: Kyiv prepares for counterassault

Plans for the counteroffensive come as Russia pushes forth its attempt to capture Bakhmut. Meanwhile, Medvedev has threatened that Russia might attack Kyiv or Lviv. DW has rounded up the latest.

Ukrainian troops are reportedly preparing for a counterattack, after months on the defensive amid Russia's ongoing campaign to capture the eastern town of Bakhmut.

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Ukraine's top ground forces commander, was cited by the Reuters news agency as saying that Russia's private Wagner mercenaries were "losing considerable strength" and "running out of steam." The group has been at the forefront of Russia's eastern and southern assaults.

"Very soon, we will take advantage of this opportunity, as we did in the past near Kyiv, Kharkiv, Balakliya, and Kupiansk," he said, listing Ukrainian counter-offensives last year that recaptured swathes of land.

Ukraine's General Staff said in a report on Friday that Russian attacks on the towns of Lyman, Avdiivka, Mariinka, and Shakhtarske were all unsuccessful. Moscow's main focus however remained Bakhmut.

Russia has been struggling to capture the town for months, stressing the move would be strategic while Western analysts downplay its importance.

Capturing Bakhmut would not only give Russian fighters a rare battlefield gain after months of setbacks but could also rupture Ukraine's supply lines, allowing Moscow's forces to advance toward other Ukrainian strongholds in the eastern Donetsk region.

Here are some of the other notable developments concerning the war in Ukraine on Friday, March 24:

Medvedev says Russia may advance as far as Kyiv or Lviv

Russian forces may need to advance as far as Kyiv or Lviv, said Dmitry Medvedev, former Russian president and confidante of President Vladimir Putin.

In an interview with Russia's RIA Novosti on Friday, Medvedev was quoted as saying that Russian troops will go where they need to go "in order to destroy this infection."

"Nothing can be ruled out here," Medvedev said.

Medvedev, who is now deputy chairman of the country's Security Council, has made increasingly hawkish statements about the invasion of Ukraine.

On Wednesday, he said that any attempt to arrest Vladimir Putin abroad in implementation of the International Criminal Court arrest warrant would be seen as "a declaration of war."

Russian national escapes Italian custody before US extradition

A Russian national escaped house arrest in Milan, Italy, right before he was due to be extradited to the US, on charges of violating global sanctions on Russia.

Artem Uss, the son of the governor of Russia's Krasnoyarsk Krai region in Siberia was arrested in October last year, as he prepared to board an Istanbul-bound flight.

He was later charged by US prosecutors with orchestrating a scheme to unlawfully obtain US military technology and Venezuelan-sanctioned oil.

Uss broke his court-ordered electronic bracelet and fled, two days after a judge granted his US extradition order, Italian media reported.

rmt/rc (dpa, Reuters)