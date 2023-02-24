  1. Skip to content
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg hold Estonian flags
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg were in Tallinn to mark the independence of the frontline Baltic stateImage: Pavel Golovkin/AP/picture alliance
PoliticsEstonia

Estonia marks Independence Day with NATO, EU chiefs

26 minutes ago

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are in Tallinn. Estonia's Independence Day coincides with Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas was joined by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to mark the country's independence on Friday.

The ceremony in the capital Tallinna came on the one-year anniversary of the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Estonia, like Ukraine, was occupied by the Soviet Union during the Cold War. Since Estonia's independence in 1991, the country went on to join the EU and NATO in 2004 along with its Baltic neighbors Latvia and Lithuania.

As a percentage of GDP, Estonia is the top donor to Ukraine with defense and humanitarian aid, according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy's Ukraine support tracker.

Since the war's start in 2014, Estonia has repeatedly urged allies to support Ukraine and led the way since the full-scale invasion was launched one year ago.

Estonian defense analyst: 'Russia's game is to wear our support out'

Ahead of the ceremonies marking independence and the anniversary of the invasion, Kallas told AFP: "If this aggression pays off in Ukraine, then it serves as an invitation to use it elsewhere. We have to totally discredit the tool of aggression."

"So as long as they are fighting there, they are weakening the same enemy as we have," she added.

By contrast, the deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said Friday that Moscow must push back the country's borders as far as possible for lasting peace. In a message on social media, the former Russian president said he expected Moscow to be victorious and the war would end with a loose agreement.

'Putin should go to hell'

ar/rt (AFP, Reuters) 

Click here to watch DW's live coverage

Ukraine marks a year of war after Russia's invasion — LIVE

Conflicts34 minutes ago
