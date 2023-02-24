EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg were in Tallinn to mark the independence of the frontline Baltic stateImage: Pavel Golovkin/AP/picture alliance
Estonia marks Independence Day with NATO, EU chiefs
26 minutes ago
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are in Tallinn. Estonia's Independence Day coincides with Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas was joined by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to mark the country's independence on Friday.
Ahead of the ceremonies marking independence and the anniversary of the invasion, Kallas told AFP: "If this aggression pays off in Ukraine, then it serves as an invitation to use it elsewhere. We have to totally discredit the tool of aggression."
"So as long as they are fighting there, they are weakening the same enemy as we have," she added.
By contrast, the deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said Friday that Moscow must push back the country's borders as far as possible for lasting peace. In a message on social media, the former Russian president said he expected Moscow to be victorious and the war would end with a loose agreement.