China urges Russia-Ukraine cease-fire and peace talks

"All parties must stay rational and exercise restraint, avoid fanning the flames and aggravating tensions, and prevent the crisis from deteriorating further or even spiraling out of control," the document added.
Other points call for protection for prisoners of war and stopping attacks on civilians, keeping nuclear power plants safe and facilitating grain exports.
As Ukraine war anniversary nears, Putin issues rallying call
Reactions to China's peace plan
Ukraine called the position paper "a good sign" and said it expects China to be more active in its support of Ukraine.
"We hope they also urge Russia to stop the war and withdraw its troops," Ukraine's charge d'affaires in Beijing, Zhanna Leshchynska, said.
However, the United States criticized the paper with the US national security advisor saying the war "could end tomorrow if Russia stopped attacking Ukraine and withdrew its forces".
China's relations with Russia
The position paper was released by China at a time when Beijing is being accused of considering supplying arms to Russia but it has dismissed the allegations.