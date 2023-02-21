China releases 'global security initiative'

The initiative is the flagship proposal of Chinese President Xi Jinping. The country also said it was "deeply concerned" about the conflict in Ukraine.

Tuesday China unveiled its "global security initiative" based on a proposal last April by President Xi Jinping.

Chinese state media reported the paper lays out core concepts and principles regarding global peace and security.

Also on Tuesday, the country's top diplomat said Beijing was "deeply" concerned about the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, as the war approaches its first anniversary on February 24.

Where does China stand on Ukraine?

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said his country will "work with the international community to promote dialogue and consultation, address the concerns of all parties and seek common security."

"At the same time, we urge the countries concerned to stop adding fuel to the fire as soon as possible, to stop shifting the blame to China," he added.

Beijing had said it would publish a proposal this week for a "political solution" to the Ukraine crisis.

Qin refrained from mentioning Russia, which Washington had accused Beijing of backing, arguing China was considering supporting Moscow with arms.

Beijing denied the claims.

What did China's foreign minister say about Taiwan?

Qin also ridiculed comparisons between the aggression against Ukraine and predictions that Taiwan would follow on Tuesday.

He urged countries to "stop making an uproar by shouting 'Today Ukraine, tomorrow Taiwan'".

China maintains that Taiwan is part of its territory and has long said it plans to reclaim it.

rmt/ (AFP, Reuters)