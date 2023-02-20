File photo - Blinken and Wang Yi clashed on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference over the downing of what the US said was a suspected Chinese spy balloon over its airspaceImage: David 'Dee' Delgado/AP/picture alliance
PoliticsChina
China says US claim it may arm Russia is 'false'
20 minutes ago
The US had said China was possibly considering supplying Russia with weapons amid the war in Ukraine. But Beijing insisted it was Washington that was "endlessly shipping weapons to the battlefield."
https://p.dw.com/p/4NjHE
Advertisement
China on Monday condemned claims by the US that Beijing was considering providing weapons to Russia in its war against Ukraine.
China has refused to criticize Russia for the war and has also avoided calling it an invasion in deference to Moscow.
What did China say?
Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular press briefing that Washington, not Beijing, was "endlessly shipping weapons to the battlefield," in an apparent reference to the US providing weapons to Ukraine.
Wenbin said Beijing does not accept Washington's "finger-pointing on China-Russia relations, let alone coercion and pressure."
Last year, just weeks before Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, Beijing and Moscow said they struck a "no limits" partnership. Wenbin reiterated on Monday that the two countries' partnership was "based on the basis of non-alignment, non-confrontation and non-targeting of third parties, and is a matter within the sovereignty of two independent countries."
The remarks came as top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi was expected to arrive in Moscow. The Russian newspaper Kommersant said that the main purpose of his trip was to "increase the role of Beijing in the Ukrainian settlement."
China exporting military gear to Russia despite sanctions
Arming Russia would be 'red line'
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Monday warned Beijing against supplying Russia with weapons.
Borrell said he told China's top diplomat that, for the EU, it would be "a red line in our relationship."
"He told me that they are not going to do it, that they don't plan to do it. But we will remain vigilant," Borrell said about his talks with Wang.
Blinken had told broadcaster CBS News that Washington had information that suggested Beijing was "considering providing lethal support" to Moscow ranging "from ammunition to the weapons themselves."
State Department spokesman Ned Price said Blinken warned Wang at the Munich Security Conference "about the implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia or assistance with systemic sanctions evasion."
Borrell: 'We have to increase, accelerate military support to Ukraine'