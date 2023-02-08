  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Turkey-Syria earthquake
Flight MH17
War in Ukraine
In this photo provided by Chad Fish, the remnants of a large balloon drift above the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolina, with a fighter jet and its contrail seen below it, Feb. 4, 2023.
China expressed regret for the balloon veering off course, as it said it had, but also said the US overreacted in shooting it downImage: Chad Fish/AP/picture alliance
PoliticsUnited States of America

US' Blinken, NATO's Stoltenberg rebuke China over balloon

1 hour ago

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the balloon was part of a "broader program" affecting "five continents." NATO's visiting secretary-general called it part of a "pattern of behavior."

https://p.dw.com/p/4NGAp

The US and NATO on Wednesday both criticized China over the network of suspected spy balloons like the one shot down off the eastern coast of the US last week.

The White House described the balloon as part of a "fleet" that has spanned five continents and said it had been in contact with allies. 

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg both raised the issue in a joint press conference in Washington D.C. on Wednesday. 

"We already shared information with dozens of countries around the world, both from Washington and through our embassies," Blinken said. "We're doing so because the United States was not the only target of this broader program, which has violated the sovereignty of countries across five continents." 

This comes as teams scramble to recover the debris from the large balloon and its payload off the coast of South Carolina. 

Blinken said Washington was gaining more information "almost by the hour" and that the US would share relevant findings with Congress and allies around the world. 

'China continually undermines a rules-based order'

Stoltenberg: Balloon 'confirms a pattern of behavior'

NATO's Jens Stoltenberg said following his talks with Blinken that NATO had to be "vigilant," and warned that China was drawing lessons from the war in Ukraine, saying "what happens in Europe today could happen in Asia tomorrow," seemingly in reference to Taiwan or other potential Chinese aggression in the region.

"The Chinese balloon over the United States confirms a pattern of Chinese behavior where we see that China over the last years has invested heavily in new military capabilities," Stoltenberg said. 

"We've also seen increased Chinese intelligence activities in Europe. They use satellites, they use cyber, and, as we've seen over the United States, also balloons. So we just have to be vigilant," he said. 

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds a joint news conference with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the State Department in Washington, U.S., February 8, 2023.
Stoltenberg was in Washington on Wednesday for talks with Blinken and othersImage: Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Pentagon says aware of balloon operations for 'several years' 

China insists that the balloon was merely conducting weather research, but the Pentagon described it as a high-tech spying operation. The balloon floated at an altitude far higher than most airplanes and crossed directly over at least one sensitive US military site.

Brigadier General Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, told reporters on Wednesday that the balloon was part of a surveillance operation China had been conducting for "several years." 

Ryder said that when similar balloons passed over US territory on four occasions during the Biden and Trump administrations, the US did not immediately identify them as Chinese surveillance balloons. 

But he said that "subsequent intelligence analysis" allowed the US to confirm it was an espionage operation and learn "a lot more" about the program. 

When pressed about the previous balloons and their flight paths, he would only say that, like the current balloon, "they were over sites that would be of interest to the Chinese." 

China disputes espionage intent, says balloon remains its property

Last week, the US had first said it was an unjustified risk to shoot down the balloon when it was over land, citing the danger of falling debris. But the debate continued as it crossed the continent, and the balloon was shot down soon after it floated clear of the eastern coast on Saturday

China at first apologized for the balloon entering US airspace, saying this was unintentional. But it has also said the balloon's intentions were benign. And since it was shot down, Beijing also said it would "defend its interests" when sidestepping a question on whether it would demand that the US return any recovered debris.  

Zhou Bo on Conflict Zone

Despite the concerted criticism from US government agencies on Wednesday, Biden has also voiced confidence that the incident should not have a pronounced negative impact on US-Chinese relations. Though he simultaneously struck a more combative tone in his State of the Union address to Congress.

"Make no mistake about it: as we made clear last week, if China threatens our sovereignty, we will act to protect our country. And we did," Biden told Congress.

msh/wd (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A fighter jet flies past a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon in US airspace

China claims downed balloon as US recovers debris

China claims downed balloon as US recovers debris

The US and China exchanged words about a suspected Chinese spy balloon as military officials revealed other incursions. US officials said the downed craft was massive in size.
PoliticsFebruary 7, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcome Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy before their meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris

Ukraine updates: Macron, Scholz meet Zelenskyy in Paris

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Angela Merkel waves before receiving the Felix Houphouet Boigny price in Yamoussoukro

Angela Merkel receives UNESCO Peace Prize in Ivory Coast

Angela Merkel receives UNESCO Peace Prize in Ivory Coast

Migration7 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Russian MIG-29 fighter jets of the Myanmar Air Force fly in formation during a military parade in Naypyidaw

Will Russian aid for Myanmar give Moscow an Asian foothold?

Will Russian aid for Myanmar give Moscow an Asian foothold?

Politics11 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A woman, Martina Rink, smiles, standing next to man in suit, Simon Usifo.

'People of Deutschland': Everyday racism in Germany

'People of Deutschland': Everyday racism in Germany

LiteratureFebruary 7, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

A dinghy full of refugees being rescued by a Spanish NGO, Open Arms, off the Libyan coast.

Migration: The European Union's perennial conundrum

Migration: The European Union's perennial conundrum

Migration11 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Iraqi women's rights activists lift a placard reading 'Stop killing women'

YouTube star's murder: How to end domestic violence in Iraq?

YouTube star's murder: How to end domestic violence in Iraq?

PoliticsFebruary 7, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A protester is detained by several uniformed policemen

Protest over police facility in Atlanta

Protest over police facility in Atlanta

Human RightsFebruary 7, 202303:01 min
More from North America

Latin America

An aerial view of the damage at the area following a forest fire in Santa Juana

Wildfires wreak havoc in Chile

Wildfires wreak havoc in Chile

CatastropheFebruary 6, 20238 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage