Estonia is a country located in the Baltic region of Northern Europe. It was a Soviet Republic for more than 40 years, but gained independence in 1991.

Estonia is bordered by Russia to the East and Latvia to the South. Its population is 1.3 million; Tallinn is its capital and largest city. Estonia was an independent state in the interwar period, until its annexation by the USSR in 1944. After regaining independence, it joined the EU and NATO. This page collates all of DW's content on Estonia.