Estonia

Estonia is a country located in the Baltic region of Northern Europe. It was a Soviet Republic for more than 40 years, but gained independence in 1991.

Estonia is bordered by Russia to the East and Latvia to the South. Its population is 1.3 million; Tallinn is its capital and largest city. Estonia was an independent state in the interwar period, until its annexation by the USSR in 1944. After regaining independence, it joined the EU and NATO. This page collates all of DW's content on Estonia.

POSKONYS, LITHUANIA - JUNE 21: Lithuania State Border guard Vytautas Makauskas stands on patrol near the Lithuania-Belarus border line on June 21, 2021 near Poskonys, Lithuania. The Lithuanian government has accused the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, of illegally allowing refugees from the Middle East trying to reach Europe to pass through its borders. Lithuanian foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said the Belarusian leader is using migration as a weapon against the European Union, which has adopted sanctions against him and the nation. (Photo by Paulius Peleckis/Getty Images)

Eastern EU countries urge UN action over Belarus migrant row 23.08.2021

Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Estonia said Belarus was "using immigrants to destabilize neighboring countries," slamming what they described as a "hybrid attack."
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - APRIL 22, 2021: Flags of Slovakia and the EU flown outside the Slovak Embassy. Alexander Shcherbak/TASS PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxONLY TS0FDB48

Russia expels 7 EU diplomats over 'solidarity' with Czechs 28.04.2021

Russia has expelled the diplomats from Slovakia, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia in a tit-for-tat move amid a growing row over Czech spying accusations.
Syringes are loaded with the AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine at the Skane University Hospital vaccination centre in Malmo, Sweden, on February 17, 2021. (Photo by Johan NILSSON / TT NEWS AGENCY / AFP) / Sweden OUT (Photo by JOHAN NILSSON/TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Images)

Coronavirus digest: Sweden halts AstraZeneca vaccine use 16.03.2021

The list of European countries suspending the jab from the part-Swedish pharmaceutical giant is growing. Meanwhile, the WHO says lockdowns could be fatal for premature babies. Follow DW for the latest.

Estonia's answer to juggling home and work life 10.03.2021

As an entrepreneur and parent of three, Laura Tali has her work cut out for her. Could the occasional departure to a "zoom box" offer her the peace and quiet she needs?

A nurse prepares a syringe of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine during a nationwide vaccination campaign, at the Saint George Hospital, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Lebanon launched its inoculation campaign after receiving the first batch of the vaccine — 28,500 doses from Brussels with more expected to arrive in the coming weeks. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Coronavirus digest: BioNTech could make 3 billion COVID vaccine doses in 2022 10.03.2021

The firm has already begun testing a potential third dose against variants. Meanwhile, some Sputnik V doses will be made in Italy. Keep up to date with DW.
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 11, 2021: A man walks past St Basil's Cathedral during a snowfall in Red Square. The Russian Hydrometeorological Centre predicts the longest spell of snow since 2018 to hit the city on Thursday, with 25-30mm of precipitation expected to fall within the next three days. Gavriil Grigorov/TASS

EU sanctions send 'strong signal' to Russia: Estonian FM 23.02.2021

Estonian Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets told DW that sanctions on Russia send a "strong signal" to the Kremlin that it must "fulfill its international obligations." This follows the imprisonment of Alexei Navalny.
Tartu, Estonia, 13.08.2019 Kaja Kallas, an Estonian politician, Chairwoman of the Reform Party and Member of the European Parliament (MEP), part of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe. TARTU Estonia PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxESTxLATxLTU Copyright: xMARGUSxANSUx

Estonia to get first female prime minister 24.01.2021

Kaja Kallas is set to become the Baltic country's first female prime minister after her center-right party sealed a deal to form a new government. The previous government collapsed following a corruption scandal.
FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas arrives for an EU summit in Brussels. The Estonian Conservative People's Party, or EKRE, said Saturday April 6, 2019, it will form a three-way majority government with the centrist Center Party and the conservative Fatherland party, and the Cabinet would be led by Center Party leader, ex-Prime Minister Juri Ratas. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert, FILE) |

Estonian prime minister quits over corruption probe 13.01.2021

Juri Ratas has resigned but denies any wrongdoing after a probe was opened into his ruling Center Party and its links with an Estonian businessman. A company owned by a party donor got a state loan with generous terms.
191213 Inside Europe 1920x1080.png Maße: 1920 x 1080 px

Inside Europe 25.12.2020 25.12.2020

Alone at Christmas: Pandemic of loneliness — Keeping the British Christmas panto tradition alive — Estonia targets digital nomads with its e-Residency program — Reconnecting members of Armenia's diaspora — And a special half-hour focus on European traditions.
FILE - In this file photo dated Nov. 18, 1994 , the front section of the passenger ferry Estonia is lifted from the sea at Uto near the town Turku in south-western Finland, that killed 852 people. Swedish authorities said Friday Nov. 27, 2020, they need more information to reassess whether to reopen the case after a television documentary showed a huge hole in the hull, fuelling speculation of a possible explosion on board. ( Jaako Avikainen/Lehtikuva, FILE via AP)

Sweden aims to allow probe into deadly 1994 Estonia ferry disaster 19.12.2020

It was the worst peacetime disaster at sea in European waters. Sweden wants to lift a diving ban to re-examine why the ship sank.

ARCHIV - Menschen nehmen am 18.03.2016 an einer Kundgebung des Deutschen Frauenrats, des Sozialverbands Deutschland und des DGB zum Equal Pay Day «Recht auf mehr!» vor dem Brandenburger Tor in Berlin teil. Die unterschiedliche Bezahlung in verschiedenen Branchen wird als ein wichtiger Faktor für den so genannten Gender Pay Gap gesehen - also für den Unterschied im Bruttoverdienst von Männern und Frauen. Die Lücke lag in Deutschland 2015 bei 21 Prozent. (zu dpa «Technik oder Pflege? «Frauenberufe» liegen in Bezahlung hinten» vom 14.03.2017) Foto: Wolfgang Kumm/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Germany's gender pay gap shrinks, but still higher than EU average 08.12.2020

German women made 19% less than men in 2019, a slim decrease from 2018. With the European Union average at 15%, Germany has the bloc's second-worst gender pay gap after Estonia.
21.11.2020, Finnland, Maarianhamina: The Viking Line cruise ship Viking Grace has run aground with some 300 passengers in south of Mariehamn, the Åland islands, Finland, on November 21, 2020. According to the Coast Guard, no injuries or oil injuries have occurred. There is no immediate danger for passengers. LEHTIKUVA / NICLAS NORDLUND - FINLAND OUT. NO THIRD PARTY SALES. Foto: Niclas Nordlund/Lehtikuva/dpa |

Viking Grace: Finnish ferry towed to safety after stranding 22.11.2020

Grounded in a storm, Viking Grace's 429 passengers and crew spent an unexpected night aboard before tug boats arrived to pull the vessel ashore. The incident appears trivial compared to a 1994 Estonia ferry disaster.
Gespräch mit Mart Helme, estnischer Historiker, Innenminister, Vorsitzender der EKRE. Projekt vTRENDde Ort: Tallinn 6. Oktober 2020 Copyright: DW

Estonian president slams interior minister over homophobic interview 17.10.2020

In an interview with DW, Estonia's far-right Interior Minister Mart Helme made disparaging remarks about the LGBT+ community. The Estonian president and the prime minister have both decried Helme's stance on gay people.
31.08.2020, Belarus, Minsk: Alexander Lukaschenko (l), Präsident von Belarus, spricht mit Valiantsin Sukala, Vorsitzender des Obersten Gerichtshofes von Belarus, bei einem Treffen in Minsk. Nach den neuen Massenprotesten in Belarus hat Lukaschenko Veränderungen in Aussicht gestellt. Konkret gehe es um eine Änderung der Verfassung, die von der Gesellschaft getragen werden solle. Foto: Nikolai Petrov/BelTA/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Baltic states issue travel ban on Belarus President Lukashenko 31.08.2020

Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia have placed bans on Belarus' president and officials they hold responsible for electoral corruption. Germany has summoned Belarus' ambassador over strong-arm tactics on foreign media.
People form a human chain to show support to protesters in Belarus in Medininkai, Lithuania August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Baltic nations form human chains in support of Belarus protests 23.08.2020

Three decades after forming a mass human chain for their own independence, thousands in the Baltic states did it again for Belarus. The protest action took place as tens of thousands demonstrated in Minsk.
In this photo taken on Monday, May 11, 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech while congratulating graduates of Russian military academies and universities on the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in WWI at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) |

Remember Soviet WWII role, Putin urges world 19.06.2020

In a lengthy article, Vladimir Putin insists on recognition of the Soviet Union as the prime defeater of Nazi Germany, censures Poland's actions before the war and defends the annexation of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.
