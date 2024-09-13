  1. Skip to content
Rail Baltica: Connecting the Baltics states to Europe

Miodrag Soric
September 13, 2024

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are investing billions in a new project connecting them to the EU. Rail Baltica is set to run from Tallinn to Warsaw. But laying the track comes with a number of political and engineering challenges, and rising costs.

