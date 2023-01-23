  1. Skip to content
The Estonian flag outside the Estonian embassy in Moscow
Estonia's embassy in Moscow will be downgraded in statusImage: Artyom Geodakyan/TASS/IMAGO
PoliticsRussian Federation

Russia, Estonia expel ambassadors amid 'destroyed' relations

1 hour ago

Estonia had called for "parity" in the number of staff at the embassies in Tallinn and Moscow. Russia branded this an "unfriendly move."

https://p.dw.com/p/4MaNs

Russia expelled the ambassador of Estonia on Monday amid an escalating diplomatic row between the two countries, prompting Estonia to expel Russia's ambassador in return.

"The Russian side decided to downgrade the diplomatic representative in both countries to charge d'affaires ad interim," Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The ambassador of the Estonian Republic will have to leave the Russian Federation on February 7."

Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu responded to the move by announcing that Russian's ambassador would also have to leave by February 7 in accordance with "the principle of parity."

"We will continue to support Ukraine as Russia is planning large-scale attacks, and we call on other like-minded countries to increase their assistance to Ukraine," Reinsalu added in a statement on Monday.

'Putin should go to hell'

What's behind the latest deterioration in ties?

On January 11, Estonia's foreign ministry ordered Russia to reduce the number of staff at its embassy in Tallinn in order to "reach parity" with the number of staff at the Estonian embassy in Moscow, which had been reduced "to the absolute minimum" after Russia invaded Ukraine last February.

Moscow branded this new demand as an "unfriendly move" and claimed that "the Estonian leadership has purposefully destroyed the entire range of relations with Russia."

The decision also comes as Estonia — along with its Baltic neighbors Latvia and Lithuania — called for Germany to provide its Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine to defend against Russia.

In its statement on Monday, Russia's Foreign Ministry also accused Estonia of "total Russophobia, the cultivation of hostility towards our country have been elevated by Tallinn to the rank of state policy."

zc/wmr (AFP, AP, dpa)

Friends or Foes? - Russia and the Baltic States

Friends or Foes? - Russia and the Baltic States

Friends or Foes? - Russia and the Baltic States

The Baltic States are watching the war in Ukraine with great concern. Will the fighting lead to divisions within their own societies? How do Estonians, Latvians, Lithuanians and Russians live together, in the current situation?
HistorySeptember 20, 202242:36 min
German Bundeswehr soldiers standing in front of Leopard 2 tank

Ukraine updates: Poland could send tanks without Berlin's approval

Ukraine updates: Poland could send tanks without Berlin's approval

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Warsaw would ask for permission from Berlin to send German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, but could do so without getting the green light.
Politics53 minutes ago
A masked police officer stands watch during raids carried out on far-right militants in Frankfurt

Germany: 5 charged with treason in suspected terror plot

Politics3 hours ago
Africa

Herero and Nama protesters demanding reparations in Windhoek in September 2021

Herero and Nama file suit against genocide agreement

Herero and Nama file suit against genocide agreement

PoliticsJanuary 22, 2023
Asia

A sign pointing to the Immigration Department at the Lok Ma Chau station in Hong Kong

Is Hong Kong tightening its grip on foreign journalists?

Is Hong Kong tightening its grip on foreign journalists?

Press Freedom7 hours ago
Germany

Demolition of Lützerath houses

Climate change: German Green Party supporters feel betrayed

Climate change: German Green Party supporters feel betrayed

PoliticsJanuary 22, 2023
Europe

Two armed members of the IRGC stand in front of an Iranian flag during a pro-regime protest in Tehran

EU: How the bloc's terror list works

EU: How the bloc's terror list works

Politics12 hours ago
Middle East

The Afghanistan women's cricket team pose for a picture

ICC under increasing pressure to suspend Afghanistan

ICC under increasing pressure to suspend Afghanistan

Sports3 hours ago
North America

Police patrol the scene along Garvey Avenue in Monterey Park, California

Asian community reeling after Los Angeles shooting

Asian community reeling after Los Angeles shooting

Crime22 hours ago01:10 min
Latin America

An anti-government protester is detained and thrown on the back of police vehicle

Peru protests: Access to Machu Picchu blocked

Peru protests: Access to Machu Picchu blocked

Politics2 hours ago10 images
