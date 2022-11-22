  1. Skip to content
Russland kündigt Truppenabzug aus Cherson an
Image: Celestino Arce Lavin/ZUMA/picture alliance
ConflictsUkraine

Silent Terror - Kherson is Ukraine

47 minutes ago

Kherson was the first major city in Ukraine to be occupied by the Russian army.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JLXk

Since the beginning of March, the residents of the port city located in the south of the country have been subjected to the terror and arbitrariness of the occupiers.

Ukraine | Krieg | Militärfahrzeuge in Cherson
Image: via REUTERS

All access to Kherson was blocked, and the city suffered from a shortage of medicines, food, and cash. Thousands of people fled and there was scant news about those who had stayed behind. Ukrainian television was no longer received, replaced instead by Russian state channels. Strict exit restrictions were also imposed. 

Ukraine Krieg | Cherson
Image: Oleksii Chumachenko/ZUMA Press Wire/picture alliance


After more than eight months Russian forces withdrew from Kherson on 11 November 2022. But the horror of occupation will long be remembered.

The film uses eyewitness accounts to describe the first days of the Russian invasion and gives a frightening impression of everyday life under occupation.  


Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

FRI 09.12.2022 – 01:15 UTC
FRI 09.12.2022 – 04:15 UTC
FRI 09.12.2022 – 18:15 UTC
SAT 10.12.2022 – 12:15 UTC
SAT 10.12.2022 – 15:15 UTC
SUN 11.12.2022 – 19:15 UTC
MON 12.12.2022 – 09:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

MON 11.12.2022 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

