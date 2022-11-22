Silent Terror - Kherson is Ukraine

Kherson was the first major city in Ukraine to be occupied by the Russian army.

Since the beginning of March, the residents of the port city located in the south of the country have been subjected to the terror and arbitrariness of the occupiers.

Image: via REUTERS

All access to Kherson was blocked, and the city suffered from a shortage of medicines, food, and cash. Thousands of people fled and there was scant news about those who had stayed behind. Ukrainian television was no longer received, replaced instead by Russian state channels. Strict exit restrictions were also imposed.

Image: Oleksii Chumachenko/ZUMA Press Wire/picture alliance



After more than eight months Russian forces withdrew from Kherson on 11 November 2022. But the horror of occupation will long be remembered.

The film uses eyewitness accounts to describe the first days of the Russian invasion and gives a frightening impression of everyday life under occupation.





Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

FRI 09.12.2022 – 01:15 UTC

FRI 09.12.2022 – 04:15 UTC

FRI 09.12.2022 – 18:15 UTC

SAT 10.12.2022 – 12:15 UTC

SAT 10.12.2022 – 15:15 UTC

SUN 11.12.2022 – 19:15 UTC

MON 12.12.2022 – 09:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

MON 11.12.2022 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3