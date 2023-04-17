G7 foreign ministers urge unity on China, Ukraine

Hayashi told his colleagues during discussions they must "firmly reject unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force, and Russia's aggression against Ukraine and its threats of the use of nuclear weapons."
In a statement, Hayashi said it was important to maintain unity among the G7 and other like-minded countries and to continue support for Ukraine.
The ministers stated that Russia must withdraw all forces and equipment from Ukraine immediately and unconditionally.
They said Russia's "nuclear rhetoric is unacceptable" and agreed on "reinforcing coordination to prevent and respond to evasion of sanctions as well as third party weapon supply to Russia."
Allies concern on Sudan
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on the sidelines of the meeting there is a "shared deep concern" among allies about the power struggle in Sudan.