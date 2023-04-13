  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
China-Taiwan crisis
Russia's war in Ukraine
BRICS
Annalena Baerbock disembarking a plane
Annalena Baerbock kicked off her China visit in the port city of TianjinImage: Soeren Stache/dpa/picture alliance
PoliticsChina

Germany: EU 'cannot be indifferent' to China-Taiwan tensions

20 hours ago

Germany's Annalena Baerbock is the latest top European politician to visit China after landing in Tianjin. She said an escalation between China and Taiwan would be a "worst-case scenario" for Germany and the EU.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Pz6Q

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in the Chinese port city of Tianjin on Thursday to begin her three-day tour of the country.

The diplomatic trip comes amid increased Chinese military maneuvers around Taiwan, which the German Foreign Ministry condemned on Wednesday, and in the wake of China's renewed support for Russia after the invasion of Ukraine.

On Thursday, Baerbock is set to visit a school in Tianjin that teaches German as part of the German Foreign Office's PASCH initiative. She will also visit a wind turbine factory owned by a German company.

Germany 'working to avert Taiwan escalation'

What did Baerbock say in Tianjin?

Baerbock warned against conflict in the Taiwan Strait, and the impact it would have on Germany and the EU.

"A military escalation in the Taiwan Strait ... would be a worst-case scenario globally and affect us as one of the biggest industrial nations in particular," she said.

"Fifty percent of global trade passes through the Taiwan Strait, 70% of semiconductors pass through the Taiwan Strait, so the free passage is in our economic interest as well," Baerbock said.

She said that the EU and Germany therefore "cannot be indifferent" to escalating tensions between China and Taiwan.

Baerbock's remarks appeared to temper those made by French President Emmanuel Macron whose comments on Europe's need to pursue its own policies on China and Taiwan rather than just following the US have landed him in hot water with allies in Washington.

The German foreign minister instead sought to underline Europe's unity with regards in particular to the bloc's economic policies towards China, saying that Macron had "once again emphasized that France's China policies reflected EU China policies one-to-one."

She said the strengths of the EU lay in the fact that "we are not only close to each other, but pursue joint strategic approaches on the central issues of our interests and values."

Tensions remain high between China and Taiwan

What else is on the agenda?

Baerbock is set to meet with China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Friday.

The two will take a high-speed train to Beijing, around 150 kilometers (93 miles) away.

In Beijing, Baerbock is set to meet with other top Chinese officials including Vice President Han Zheng and Wang Yi, the top Chinese foreign policy official and a former foreign minister.

"For our country, a lot depends on whether we succeed in properly balancing our future relationship with China," Baerbock said on Wednesday before departing Germany.

"Partner, competitor, systemic rival: That is the compass of European China policy. In which direction the needle will swing in the future depends in part on which path China chooses."

zc, ab/msh (dpa, Reuters)

Editor's note: This article has been updated to better reflect the context surrounding German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock's remarks concerning the Germany and the EU's stance on the China-Taiwan crisis.

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and German Development Minister Svenja Schulze

German government to promote 'feminist foreign policy'

German government to promote 'feminist foreign policy'

The German government announced a new plan to allocate more development funding to support women's rights, gender equality and increase female participation in foreign policy.
PoliticsMarch 1, 2023
Taiwanese sci-tech Minister Tsung-Tsong Wu greets Stark-Watzinger in Taipei

German minister makes landmark visit to Taiwan

German minister makes landmark visit to Taiwan

Education Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger is the first German cabinet member to arrive in Taiwan in decades. The decision comes amid tensions with mainland China, as Beijing issues a diplomatic complaint over the visit.
ConflictsMarch 21, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ruslama Danilkina is seen in the park

Ukraine war:' I wanted to do something to help my country'

Conflicts6 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

An empty classroom full of green desks and chairs

Nigeria: Staying out of school to avoid kidnappings

Nigeria: Staying out of school to avoid kidnappings

Crime14 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

An artist paints a wall mural of the G-20 Summit logo along a street in Visakhapatnam

Why is India hosting some G-20 events in Kashmir?

Why is India hosting some G-20 events in Kashmir?

Politics22 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

An aerial view of the nuclear power plant in Emsland

Germany to turn off nuclear power, but others not ready yet

Germany to turn off nuclear power, but others not ready yet

Business1 hour ago
More from Germany

Europe

An excavator is seen working in a remote border area near the Finnish town of Imatra.

Finland builds pilot security fence on border with Russia

Finland builds pilot security fence on border with Russia

Politics2 hours ago02:44 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Israeli security forces drag a woman on the grounds of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem on April 5, 2023

What's behind hostilities at Jerusalem's holy site?

What's behind hostilities at Jerusalem's holy site?

PoliticsApril 13, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Putin and Orban have been on friendly terms

US sanctions on bank in Hungary mark new low in relations

US sanctions on bank in Hungary mark new low in relations

Politics5 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

An aerial view of the San Ysidro Point of Entry to Tijuana

China sees financial upside to setting up shop in Mexico

China sees financial upside to setting up shop in Mexico

BusinessApril 11, 202302:30 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage