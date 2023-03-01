German government to promote 'feminist foreign policy'

The German government announced a new plan to allocate more development funding to support women's rights, gender equality and increase female participation in foreign policy.

The German government released a list of new directives Wednesday for its diplomatic and development policy to invest more on gender equality.

Under the new guidelines, put forth by Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and German Development Minister Svenja Schulze, Berlin will lobby to prioritize women's concerns worldwide.

Schulze lauded the benefits of promoting the so-called "feminist foreign policy," saying that more equal societies suffer less from hunger and poverty and are more stable.

What is the new policy?

Berlin seeks to invest 12 billion euros ($12.8 billion) of German development funds in projects that tackle gender inequality, according to the foreign and development ministry guidelines.

Additionally, the creation of a new role for an "ambassador for feminist foreign policy" is in the works.

"We will work hard to give our foreign service a more female face and to raise the proportion of women in senior roles," Baerbock, Germany's first female foreign minister, said in the introduction to the 88-page long guidelines.

"We will also more systematically allocate our financial resources in the service of feminist foreign policy," the Greens party politician said.

What is in the plan?

At least 8% of Germany's development funds will be allocated to projects with gender equality as their main goal, while 85% must have it as their secondary goal, the development ministry said.

The government said Berlin will also ensure that women can participate in peace processes, saying that female inclusion in such deals had been proven to increase the chances of lasting peace.

The report also highlighted that Germany was already supporting the African Union in establishing a network of women mediators, as part of Berlin's membership in the commission overseeing the UN Peacebuilding Fund and other initiatives.

Germany will also seek to ensure European foreign policy focuses more on the concerns of women, the report noted.

jcg/ar (dpa, Reuters)