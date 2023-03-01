  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Nigeria 2023 Election
Turkey-Syria Earthquakes
Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and German Development Minister Svenja Schulze
Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (left) and German Development Minister Svenja Schulze are the co-authors of the "feminist foreign policy" guidelinesImage: IPON/IMAGO
PoliticsGermany

German government to promote 'feminist foreign policy'

27 minutes ago

The German government announced a new plan to allocate more development funding to support women's rights, gender equality and increase female participation in foreign policy.

https://p.dw.com/p/4O7kt

The German government released a list of new directives Wednesday for its diplomatic and development policy to invest more on gender equality.

Under the new guidelines, put forth by Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and German Development Minister Svenja Schulze, Berlin will lobby to prioritize women's concerns worldwide. 

Schulze lauded the benefits of promoting the so-called "feminist foreign policy," saying that more equal societies suffer less from hunger and poverty and are more stable.

What is the new policy?

Berlin seeks to invest 12 billion euros ($12.8 billion) of German development funds in projects that tackle gender inequality, according to the foreign and development ministry guidelines.

Additionally, the creation of a new role for an "ambassador for feminist foreign policy" is in the works. 

"We will work hard to give our foreign service a more female face and to raise the proportion of women in senior roles," Baerbock, Germany's first female foreign minister, said in the introduction to the 88-page long guidelines.

 "We will also more systematically allocate our financial resources in the service of feminist foreign policy," the Greens party politician said.

What is in the plan?

At least 8% of Germany's development funds will be allocated to projects with gender equality as their main goal, while 85% must have it as their secondary goal, the development ministry said.

The government said Berlin will also ensure that women can participate in peace processes, saying that female inclusion in such deals had been proven to increase the chances of lasting peace.

The report also highlighted that Germany was already supporting the African Union in establishing a network of women mediators, as part of Berlin's membership in the commission overseeing the UN Peacebuilding Fund and other initiatives.

Germany will also seek to ensure European foreign policy focuses more on the concerns of women, the report noted.

jcg/ar (dpa, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy calls for ICC Russia probe

Conflicts7 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Bola Tinubu

Who is Nigeria’s president-elect Bola Tinubu?

Who is Nigeria’s president-elect Bola Tinubu?

Politics3 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Five children sit around a table in an outdoor classroom in Islamabad

Pakistan: The school that's free for Afghan refugee children

Pakistan: The school that's free for Afghan refugee children

EducationFebruary 28, 202302:17 min
More from Asia

Germany

Saskia von Bargen smiles, behind her is pink neon lettering.

Trans woman among Miss Germany finalists

Trans woman among Miss Germany finalists

CultureFebruary 28, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

A view of the "Sea Eye 4" rescue ship

New hurdles for sea rescuers in the Mediterranean

New hurdles for sea rescuers in the Mediterranean

Migration9 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Tunisian women demonstrate against racism, holding signes reading 'We are all Africans'

Tunisia: Presidential scapegoating stokes fear and support

Tunisia: Presidential scapegoating stokes fear and support

Politics5 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Canada president Nick Bontis at a press conference in Vancouver

Canada Soccer president resigns amid equal pay dispute

Canada Soccer president resigns amid equal pay dispute

SoccerFebruary 28, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Women are seen preparing regional specialties in the southern Colombian city of Neiva

Baking for peace in Colombia

Baking for peace in Colombia

ConflictsFebruary 28, 202302:08 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage