Germany says China fanning flames with Taiwan maneuvers

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Andrea Sasse said China's training exercises near Taiwan increased the risk of unintended or accidental clashes.
"We are very concerned about the situation in the Taiwan Strait," said Sasse. "We naturally expect all parties in the region to contribute to stability and peace. That applies equally to the People's Republic of China."
"We have the impression that measures such as threatening military gestures... increase the risk of unintended military clashes," Sasse said.
She added that Germany was "working with our international partners to contribute to de-escalation" in the region.
Targeted strikes and blockade
China on Monday ended three days of military drills conducted in response to a visit by Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen to the United States last week. While in Washington, Tsai met a bipartisan group of lawmakers and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
China and Taiwan split following a civil war in 1949, and Beijing regards the democratic island as part of its territory. China's leaders have vowed to take the island one day and have not ruled out the use of force in achieving that aim.
What's on Baerbock's itinerary?
Baerbock was headed to China on Wednesday evening to discuss the war in Ukraine and tensions around Taiwan with top Chinese foreign and defense officials.