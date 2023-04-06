  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Donald Trump
Chinese President Xi Jinping and France's President Emmanuel Macron review troops during a welcome ceremony in Beijing
Macron wants to be 'a voice that unites Europe' on his China visitImage: Thibault Camus/AP Photo/picture alliance
PoliticsChina

Macron counting on China to 'bring Russia to its senses'

Published 5 hours agolast updated 32 minutes ago

During a trip to Beijing, the French president and the EU's von der Leyen are seeking to get Xi Jinping to pressure his ally Russia for peace in Ukraine. China has so far steered clear of condemning Moscow's invasion.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Pkla

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday had peace in Ukraine high on the agenda during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

"I know I can count on you to bring Russia to its senses and everyone to the negotiating table," the French head of state told Xi during a three-day state visit to Beijing.

Xi, afterward, hailed China's close ties with France as the world undergoes "profound historical changes."

The French president met Xi separately before a three-way talk with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

She was also expected to press the Chinese president on his ties with Russia. 

While China has called for a peaceful resolution to the war, it has steered clear of condemning Russia's invasion of its neighbor.

Last month, Xi visited Moscow and held lengthy talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in which the two leaders celebrated their "close ties."

In a telling contrast, Xi has not even spoken on the phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy since the war started — although the latter has invited him to Kyiv and sought closer ties.

Strengthening EU-China ties

The visit comes as Europe and China strive to overcome growing differences in recent years, ranging from technological competition to the situation in Taiwan and China's growing closeness to Russia despite the war in Ukraine.

Ahead of the visit, Macron said he wants to "be a voice that unites Europe" over Ukraine.

China, meanwhile, hopes the visit will help avert the kind of deterioration in relations that has been seen between it and the United States. Beijing sees Washington as leading efforts to contain its economic rise, with an exchange of accusations on both sides in recent months.

However, Europe's strong economic ties to China mean it has been forced to perform a balancing act with Beijing. 

During a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Macron stressed the importance of dialogue between China and France "in these troubled times."

This consideration of economic interests did not stop von der Leyen from giving a warning to Beijing in Brussels last week, saying, "How China continues to interact with Putin's war will be a determining factor for EU-China relations going forward."

"Macron's visit is expected to produce concrete results in furthering economic and trade cooperation between China and France, as well as to increase political mutual trust," Chinese state media outlet Global Times wrote in an editorial on Thursday.

Are EU-China relations entering a new era?

lo,rmt/rc (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Chinese President Xi Jinping and France's President Emmanuel Macron review troops during a welcome ceremony in Beijing

Macron counting on China to 'bring Russia to its senses'

Politics32 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

external

Will South Africa arrest Putin?

Will South Africa arrest Putin?

Politics18 hours ago01:26 min
More from Africa

Asia

A cheetah is loaded into a truck after being sedated, before being flown with eleven others from South Africa to India

Has the reintroduction of cheetahs to India been a success?

Has the reintroduction of cheetahs to India been a success?

Nature and Environment19 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Blue gloves handling Benin Bronze

Benin Bronzes made of German brass

Benin Bronzes made of German brass

Science15 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Hundreds of craftsmen demonstrate in Paris towards the Ministry of Finance against the rising costs of energy and raw materials

How company profits are keeping prices high

How company profits are keeping prices high

Business17 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Israeli Border Police are deployed near the Lions' Gate to the Old City of Jerusalem

Calls for calm after Al-Aqsa Mosque clashes

Calls for calm after Al-Aqsa Mosque clashes

Conflicts11 hours ago02:27 min
More from Middle East

North America

Neuralink Illustration

Can Elon Musks Neuralink tech really read your mind

Can Elon Musks Neuralink tech really read your mind

Science1 minute ago
More from North America

Latin America

Gus Bianchi, co-founder of Deseo Zapatos, looks on as one of its shoemakers repairs a pair of extravagant shoes.

Shoe designers fashioning a trans-inclusive Argentina

Shoe designers fashioning a trans-inclusive Argentina

EqualityApril 1, 202301:02 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage