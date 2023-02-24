Ukraine's Zelenskyy seeks closer ties beyond the West
Speaking on the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Ukrainian president said he wanted China and India, as well as African and Latin American nations, to back peace in his country.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday said his country needed to strengthen its cooperation with countries in Africa and Latin America amid Russia's rising global influence.
Kyiv's plan calls for the full withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine's territory, the release of all prisoners of war, security guarantees for Ukraine and a tribunal to bring Russian war criminals to justice.
The countries that abstained or voted against the vote were all in Africa, Latin America or Central Asia — where Russia has had increasing influence in recent years.
China's peace proposal is 'something'
Earlier on Friday, China presented a 12-point peace plan to resolve the war through political means. Ukraine's allies, including NATO and the EU, expressed hesitancy and called out Beijing for its "no limits partnership" with Moscow.
"China has shown its thoughts. I believe that the fact that China started talking about Ukraine is not bad,'' Zelenskyy said.
"But the question is what follows the words. The question is in the steps and where they will lead to," he added.
The Ukrainian leader said there were points in China's paper that he agreed with "and there are those that we don't."
"But it's something," he added.
