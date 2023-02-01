  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Pakistan
War in Ukraine
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
DW Sendung | The 77 Percent
Image: Sasha Gankin/DW

Could the Sahel See a Growing Presence of Russia?

1 hour ago

We ask 77 Percenters what they make of the influence of Russian mercenaries on the continent.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Mz3r

Many in West Africa hope that Russia's military presence will help curb Islamist extremism plaguing the region - despite the UN condemning Russia's private military group, Wagner, for its poor humanitarian record. 

 

Sendung The 77 Percent | Collins Xavier
Image: DW

The Escape Diaries: Collins Xavier

Nigerian student Collins Xavier went to Ukraine with the hope that it would catapult his career. But then the war changed everything. Since escaping Ukraine, Collins is now trying to restart his studies in Berlin and get his future back on track.

 

 

Street Debate: Is Russia's African charm offensive working?

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Russia's historical ties with Africa waned. But thirty years on, Benin and several other countries are getting closer to Russia once more. We headed to Cotonou to ask 77 Percenters how their perception of Russia has shifted since the invasion of Ukraine.

 

DW Sendung The 77 Percent
Image: DW

Homecoming: Retelling the story of Sierra Leone

We meet filmmaker Adenike Hamilton, who returned to her home country, Sierra Leone, to create her own version of her country's narrative.

 

 


 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 04.02.2023 – 05:30 UTC
SAT 04.02.2023 – 14:30 UTC
SAT 04.02.2023 – 17.30 UTC 
SUN 05.02.2023 – 09:30 UTC
SUN 05.02.2023 – 11:30 UTC
MON 06.02.2023 – 06:30 UTC
TUE 07.02.2023 – 22:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

MON 06.02.2023 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3 

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A Ukrainian serviceman looks on, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Bakhmut

Ukraine updates: Russian forces claim to encircle Bakhmut

Conflicts6 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A journalist is arrested during a demonstration in Algiers.

Algeria increases pressure on local human rights activists

Algeria increases pressure on local human rights activists

Politics1 hour ago
More from Africa

Asia

Hundreds of Rohingya people crossing Bangladesh's border after crossing the Naf River

Is Bangladesh getting tired of hosting Rohingya refugees?

Is Bangladesh getting tired of hosting Rohingya refugees?

Conflicts5 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Two policemen escorting a young man for deportation

Germany debates tougher deportation rules

Germany debates tougher deportation rules

Society23 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

EU Commission President von der Leyen standing together with the Ukrainian President Zelenskyy during her visit to Kyiv, Ukraine, in mid-September.

EU holds talks with Ukraine in an active war zone

EU holds talks with Ukraine in an active war zone

Politics1 hour ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Man walking past a poster for the Iran International Oil, Gas, Refining, and Petrochemical Exhibition in Tehran

How Iran is boosting oil exports despite US sanctions

How Iran is boosting oil exports despite US sanctions

Business9 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Film still from 'To Leslie': a woman smokes a cigarette next to a motel sign.

Why Andrea Riseborough's Oscar nod triggered controversy

Why Andrea Riseborough's Oscar nod triggered controversy

Film5 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Scientists hope a campaign to vaccinate monkeys against yellow fever will save them from extinction.

Can a yellow fever vaccine save Brazil's rare monkeys?

Can a yellow fever vaccine save Brazil's rare monkeys?

Nature and Environment4 hours ago01:41 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage