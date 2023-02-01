Could the Sahel See a Growing Presence of Russia?

We ask 77 Percenters what they make of the influence of Russian mercenaries on the continent.

Many in West Africa hope that Russia's military presence will help curb Islamist extremism plaguing the region - despite the UN condemning Russia's private military group, Wagner, for its poor humanitarian record.

The Escape Diaries: Collins Xavier

Nigerian student Collins Xavier went to Ukraine with the hope that it would catapult his career. But then the war changed everything. Since escaping Ukraine, Collins is now trying to restart his studies in Berlin and get his future back on track.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Russia's historical ties with Africa waned. But thirty years on, Benin and several other countries are getting closer to Russia once more. We headed to Cotonou to ask 77 Percenters how their perception of Russia has shifted since the invasion of Ukraine.

Homecoming: Retelling the story of Sierra Leone

We meet filmmaker Adenike Hamilton, who returned to her home country, Sierra Leone, to create her own version of her country's narrative.





