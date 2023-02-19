Russia's war in Ukraine — 1 year since the invasion

  1. Skip to content
On the morning of February 24, 2022, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, marking the biggest attack by one state against another since World War II. 

Thousands of soldiers and civilians have lost their lives in the last 12 months, and the war in Ukraine has upended Europe's geopolitical order.

The war has also caused a rate of forced emigration unseen in Europe since the Second World War. According to the UN refugee agency UNHCR, more than 8 million people have fled Ukraine.

Here is a selection of DW content about Russia's war in Ukraine, one year on. 

Cat rescued from earthquake, held in the arms of a person wearing a black sweater

War in Ukraine, earthquakes: Why we get compassion fatigue

Compassion fatigue is a natural response to overexposure to images of suffering online, but empathy can be rebuilt.
Science8 hours ago
A person in an apron working with dough in an industrial kitchen

How the Ukraine war impacts Africa's wheat supply

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has fueled a food crisis in many African nations and pushed up the price of energy.
Conflicts5 hours ago02:31 min
Refugees from Ukraine rest in the main train station of Krakow

Fact check: How propaganda denigrates Ukrainian refugees

DW explains why propaganda to portray Ukrainian refugees in a negative light often works — and how to recognize it.
PoliticsFebruary 19, 2023
Ukrainian soldiers adjust a national flag atop a personnel armoured carrier on a road near Lyman, Donetsk region

Russia's war in Ukraine: A timeline in pictures

On the morning of February 24, 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine. A timeline of the shocking events in pictures.
ConflictsFebruary 19, 202317 images
Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a composite picture, with the words DW Fact Check and Who wins the disinformation war? superimposed on their faces

Ukraine war fact check: One year since Russia's invasion, one year of disinformation warfare

DW takes a look at how disinformation has changed in the past 12 months, on both the Russian and Ukrainian sides.
PoliticsFebruary 17, 202317:56 min
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (left) walks along US President Joe Biden

Ukraine: Biden visits Kyiv ahead of Russia's war anniversary

Politics7 hours ago
