Manuela Kasper-Claridge
Image: DW/R. Oberhammer

Manuela Kasper-Claridge

As Editor-in-chief she's responsible for DW’s editorial content across all 30 languages

User-focussed, trustworthy and diverse - these are Manuela Kasper-Claridge’s guiding principles for DW’s journalism.

Manuela Kasper-Claridge has been DW’s editor-in-chief since May 2020. For her, DW’s strength lies in its diversity and journalists’ understanding of the global audience.

Diversity is the focal point of her editorship, and she created an advisory council of colleagues from different backgrounds to help her gain wide-ranging insight from across DW.

Before becoming editor-in-chief, Manuela was head of the Business and then the Business, Science and Environment departments for over 20 years. As a journalist, she has reported from around the world, focusing on social entrepreneurship, the effects of climate change as well as many business related stories. “It’s all about people” is her motto.

Stories by Manuela Kasper-Claridge

The start page of the new DW website shown on a laptop screen, a tablet and a smartphone, with the devices overlaying each other

Welcome to Deutsche Welle's new website

Welcome to Deutsche Welle's new website

DW is relaunching its website, providing an attractive home for the stories that matter from around the world.
Manuela Kasper-Claridge
Manuela Kasper-Claridge
Commentary
Media
3 hours ago
2022 Davos meeting

Enough talking — it's time to act

Enough talking — it's time to act

The world has reached a crossroads and DW's Manuela Kasper-Claridge argues we must take action.
Manuela Kasper-Claridge
Manuela Kasper-Claridge
Commentary
Business
May 26, 2022
Davos WEF 2022

Attendees call for more action on poverty

Attendees call for more action on poverty

With the rise in inequality, many attending the WEF want to see governments and the wealthy do more.
Business
May 23, 2022
02:10 min
Olga Bezverkha at the World Economic Forum

Young Ukrainians join the mighty in Davos

Young Ukrainians join the mighty in Davos

Young Ukrainians who experienced the war have been invited to the World Economic Forum to reflect on what they've seen.
Business
May 23, 2022
German parliamentarians stand and applaud Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who stands behind the speaker's pulpit in the Bundestag

Germany finally stands up to Putin

Germany finally stands up to Putin

Olaf Scholz's speech marks a timely change in Germany's Russia policy, says DW Editor-in-Chief Manuela Kasper-Claridge.
Manuela Kasper-Claridge
Manuela Kasper-Claridge
Commentary
Politics
February 27, 2022
Green party supporters cheering

Move over grand coalition — Germany wants change

Move over grand coalition — Germany wants change

The dominance of Germany's big parties is over. It's about time, argues DW's Editor-in-Chief Manuela Kasper-Claridge.
Manuela Kasper-Claridge
Manuela Kasper-Claridge
Commentary
Politics
September 26, 2021
