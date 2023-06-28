  1. Skip to content
WEF in China: Striving for a new normality

Manuela Kasper-Claridge Tianjin, China
35 minutes ago

The World Economic Forum's summer meeting is once again bringing together global decision-makers in Tianjin. For China it is a boost to finally get things back to normal after three years of pandemic isolation.

https://p.dw.com/p/4T982
Chinese Premier Li Qiang speaking at the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting of the New Champions
The meeting known as the "Summer Davos" has returned in person, after the pandemic caused it to be online only for several yearsImage: Andy Wong/AP/picture alliance

On the way from Beijing to the port city of Tianjin, it is impossible not to notice all the greenery. Endless rows of young trees stand to the left and right of over 100 kilometers (62 miles) of highway.

Across the country millions of trees have been planted as a way to help China achieve its environmental goals. And those efforts cannot be overlooked here.

Besides the six-lane highway, a high-speed train connects the capital and port. Numerous neighborhoods lie in between. Gigantic skyscrapers reach out behind the trees, a number of which are still under construction.

Flags and towers in Tianjin, China for the World Economic Forum meeting
Meeting host China wants to portray an image of orderliness to the outside worldImage: Manuela Kasper-Claridge/DW

A 'Summer Davos' in China

For three long years during the COVID-19 pandemic, China was almost completely isolated from the outside world. Now they are looking forwards and once again hosting what is known as the "Summer Davos" meeting. Colorful posters hang everywhere in Tianjin.

The 1,500 participants from China and around the world are supposed to feel welcome at the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Annual Meeting of the New Champions.

It is already the 14th event of its kind organized by the Switzerland-based WEF organization. For the past three years, the meetings were held online because of the pandemic and travel restrictions.

This week the Chinese government wants to send an important signal with this international conference. It even made visas for foreign participants relatively easy to get, at least by Chinese standards.

China on the lookout for investors

China is actively courting investors. Many company representatives and politicians have come to Tianjin. But most of the big names are missing. Still, the organizers are happy about a significant number of company representatives from the US. There are also a number of European and African participants.

"The US and China account for 50% of world trade," emphasizes Borge Brende, president of the World Economic Forum. That is why it is so important for him and others to exchange ideas directly.

To stress the idea of direct exchange, Chinese Premier Li Qiang's opening speech was simultaneously translated into English, Japanese, Mongolian and Vietnamese. "The world economy is in a critical phase of upheaval," he explained. "We should not return to isolation."

A group of people sit at a table at the WEF's Summer Davos meeting in Tianjin, China
China is putting a lot of hope in the meeting to find new deep-pocketed investorsImage: Manuela Kasper-Claridge/DW

China needs investors and open global markets to sell its array of products. Especially since the Chinese economy is growing much slower than expected. In 2022, overall growth was forecast to come in at around 5.5%, but in the end the economy only grew by 3%.

Young people are finding it harder to get jobs. Experts estimate that 20% of young people who enter the labor market cannot find a job.

Waiting to see what happens

Chan Tran represents Linamar, a Canadian company that operates worldwide and has six production sites in China with around 2,000 employees. There they manufacture ccomponents for automobile production.

When asked about the current economic situation, the manager just shrugs his shoulders. In 2005, when the company came to China it looked like big growth was in its future. Now he fears stagnation.

"My company is a bit cautious with investments now," Chan Tran says. So to hedge their bets, the company will just wait for a while and see how things work out.

And like many Chinese participants here at the Summer Davos, he prefers not to talk about politics. Even Prime Minister Li Qiang skirted the subject, by speaking in very general terms, only mentioning "intense political tension" that currently prevails. He didn't mention a word about Russia's war in Ukraine, or the tensions surrounding the situation in Taiwan

It seems as if the Chinese want to separate politics from business completely. It is a point that European and US participants, in particular, view critically. Many of them openly discuss the "China risk" and wonder how they can reduce this high dependency without giving up the Chinese market. But this is no easy task.

"We have politics hand in hand together with economics. You cannot disconnect the two," says Frank Bournois from Shanghai-based China Europe International Business School. Nevertheless, he is convinced that investments in China still make sense. "If we are going with decoupling we would lose about 5% of growth worldwide."

A big group of participants at the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting of the New Champions
Around 1,500 participants from around the world gather in Tianjin to talk businessImage: Andy Wong/AP/picture alliance

Keeping international communication open

Take cars. China is still the most important market for German automobile manufacturers. The streets of Tianjin are full of VWs, BMWs, Audis and Porsches. But more and more Chinese vehicles are taking to the roads, too. Increasingly they are battery powered. The majority of these are now entirely produced by Chinese manufacturers without much outside support.

The scramble for market share is getting tougher, and it's not just German carmakers that are feeling the effects.

That is why the World Economic Forum is trying to promote dialogue, despite ideological differences. Though not everyone will always agree, at least representatives from around 90 countries came together in Tianjin to try.

And the need is there, say the organizers, especially since 70% of economic growth last year came from Asia. Small discussion groups will take on big topics like artificial intelligence, biotechnology and the market for health care products.

The Chinese market has a significant share in these areas. Even if their portion is less than the government had hoped, the country wants to continue to grow with future technologies.

One thing, though, perhaps didn't go to plan. At the entrance to the convention center, visitors were offered the writings of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Volumes bound and printed on glossy white paper. So far, demand has been limited.

This article was originally written in German.

