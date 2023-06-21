China's global ambitions: Can the West keep up?

China is increasingly asserting itself on the global stage. Have recent talks with Western politicians helped bring the two sides closer? Or are the talks another way for China to ruthlessly push its own interests? Our guests: John Kampfner, (author und commentator), Cathryn Clüver-Asbrook, (geopolitical analyst); Richard Walker, DW

John Kampfner.

He is an author, broadcaster and commentator. He has worked with various media houses and also writes for international publications on global affairs.

Richard Walker.

Deutsche Welle’s Chief International Editor.

Cathryn Clüver Asbrook.

She is a political scientist. She has worked for CNN as a TV journalist, and she continues to write for various international publications on foreign and security policy.