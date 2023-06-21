  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Titanic sub
China
Russia's war in Ukraine
PoliticsGermany

China's global ambitions: Can the West keep up?

2 hours ago

China is increasingly asserting itself on the global stage. Have recent talks with Western politicians helped bring the two sides closer? Or are the talks another way for China to ruthlessly push its own interests? Our guests: John Kampfner, (author und commentator), Cathryn Clüver-Asbrook, (geopolitical analyst); Richard Walker, DW

https://p.dw.com/p/4Suvz

 

 

TTP - To the point Sendung vom 22.6 - John Kampfner
Image: DW

 

John Kampfner.

He is an author, broadcaster and commentator. He has worked with various media houses and also writes for international publications on global affairs.  

 

 

TTP - To the point Sendung vom 22.6 - Richard Walker
Image: DW

 

 

Richard Walker.

Deutsche Welle’s Chief International Editor.

 

 

TTP - To the point Sendung vom 22.6 - Clüver Ashbrook, Cathryn
Image: DW

 

Cathryn Clüver Asbrook.

She is a political scientist. She has worked for CNN as a TV journalist, and she continues to write for various international publications on foreign and security policy.

Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW "To the Point" Sendungslogo englisch

To the point — International Debate from Berlin

Strong opinions, clear points of view, international agendas. Three journalists join our presenter and go straight to the point on an international issue that’s making news. It’s controversy and confrontation. It’s background and analysis. It’s the issues that are moving our world.

Go to show To the point
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A view shows the damaged Chongar bridge.

Ukraine updates: Ukraine 'damages' key Crimea bridge

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Protesters in Luanda, Angola carrying placards

Angolan police crack down on fuel hike protests

Angolan police crack down on fuel hike protests

PoliticsJune 21, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

A child bathes in the water flowing out of the sewer treatment plant

India swelters under deadly heat wave

India swelters under deadly heat wave

Climate17 hours ago7 images
More from Asia

Germany

Rammstein Konzert - Hamburg

Inside Rammstein's 'Row Zero' system: Women speak out

Inside Rammstein's 'Row Zero' system: Women speak out

Society54 minutes ago09:49 min
More from Germany

Europe

Posters for the social-democratic PASOK party in Greece in the run-up to the parliamentary election on Sunday, June 25, 2023

Greece: Leftist parties in crisis in run-up to election

Greece: Leftist parties in crisis in run-up to election

Politics21 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A car set on fire by Israelis is pictured in front of a house in Turmus Aya, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.

Israeli settlers storm West Bank villages

Israeli settlers storm West Bank villages

Conflicts19 hours ago02:00 min
More from Middle East

North America

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives a thumbs up signal.

US, India seek closer ties on Modi state visit

US, India seek closer ties on Modi state visit

PoliticsJune 21, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A woman affected by Suzano eucalyptus producing methods looks outside a window in her home

Greenwashing concerns: Is Brazil paper company sustainable?

Greenwashing concerns: Is Brazil paper company sustainable?

Nature and Environment7 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage