Restrictions will also be lifted for Hainan island and cruise ships at Shanghai.Image: HPIC/dpa/picture alliance
TravelChina
China to start issuing all visa types for foreign travelers
29 minutes ago
It marks the latest step in China reopening its borders for foreigners after three years of COVID restrictions. Visa-free entry will be resumed for foreigners from Hong Kong and Macao, and ASEAN nations.
https://p.dw.com/p/4OdG6
Advertisement
The Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement Tuesday that it will begin reissuing all types of visas to foreigners from March 15.
Areas in China that required no visas prior to the pandemic will revert to visa-free entry, the ministry said.
Visa-free entry will be resumed for foreigners from Hong Kong and Macao, and countries within the ASEAN group.
It also said Beijing will lift restrictions for various locations, such as Hainan island cruise ships passing through Shanghai ports.
Visas issued before March 28, 2020 that are still valid will also allow entry to China.
China also added another 40 countries to its list for which group tours are allowed, but that still excludes Japan, South Korea, Australia and the US.
End to zero-COVID rules
New Premier Li Qiang said on Monday that China took less than two months to achieve a "smooth transition" in its response to COVID-19 and that the country's strategies and measures had been completely correct.