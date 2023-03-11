  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Migration
Water scarcity
Li Qiang votes during the third plenary session of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 10, 2023
Li Qiang — the former Communist Party chief of Shanghai — will replace Li Keqiang who is retiring after two five-year termsImage: Noel Celis/AFP/Getty Images
PoliticsChina

China's Xi assigns premier job to close aid

17 minutes ago

China's new premier will have the important task of reviving the country's economy from the COVID lul, all while navigating worsening relations with the west.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OXQQ

Chinese President Xi Jinping, on Saturday, appointed his close aid Li Qiang as China's new premier with the parliament's approval, hours after the head honcho secured his third five-year term at the helm the world's second largest economy.

The announcement came during the ongoing annual meeting of China's rubber-stamp parliament.

This is first of the several upcoming announcements as Xi installs a slate of loyalists in key positions, marking the biggest government reshuffle in a decade.

Li — the former Communist Party chief of Shanghai — will replace Li Keqiang who is retiring during the National People's Congress session after two full terms of service.

Xi nominated Li and then delegates voted. In all, 2,936 votes were case in favor, with just three against and eight abstentions, according to totals projected on a screen inside the Great Hall of the People. 

China's Xi handed third term as president

Who is Li Qiang?

The incoming premier is a close ally of Xi, serving as his chief of staff for three years when the latter was the provincial party secretary of eastern China's Zhejiang province. While he has been expected to come into this role, Li's ascension seemed in doubt a few months ago after his handling of the Shanghai lockdown which left residents without adequate access to food and medicines.

The 63-year-old is widely considered business friendly and pragmatic. He will face the important task of reviving China's economy after three years of strict COVID-19 curbs. China's economy grew just 3% in 2022, and expects to grow around 5% in 2023 — its lowest goal in nearly three decades.

According to Christopher Beddor, deputy China research director at Gavekal Dragonomics, Li's main challenge will be beating this target without triggering serious inflation or piling on more debt.

Li is also coming into power at a time when geopolitical relations with the west are worsening over Taiwan, spy balloons and China's alleged support of Russia in its invasion in Ukraine.

The new premier's debut will be watched closely on Monday during the traditional question-and-answer session with the media once the parlimentary session ends.

The role of premier is the highest administrative position in China's government with responsibilities including organizing and administering the Chinese civil bureaucracy. 

Xi, meanwhile, is both China's president — the formal head of state but not the true seat of power in China — and simultaneously the general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party. Since 1993, the same person has held both roles. Xi on Friday became the first person to start an unprecedented third term in them.

mk/msh (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Lights and flowers laid in front of the building of Jehovah's Witnesses in the Alsterdorf district, Hamburg

Jehovah's Witness hall shooting in Hamburg — what we know

Crime16 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Woman walks out of a hut in rural Ethiopia

Ethiopia seeks to block UN probe into Tigray massacres

Ethiopia seeks to block UN probe into Tigray massacres

Politics15 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Tokyo Electric Power Corp.'s officials at Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Okuma, Fukushima Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo

Fukushima's first responders recall the disaster 12 years on

Fukushima's first responders recall the disaster 12 years on

Catastrophe18 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Bernd Neuendorf speaks at a DFB press conference

German football chief: 'We will scrutinize FIFA'

German football chief: 'We will scrutinize FIFA'

Soccer14 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A man places a grave light beside a wreath

Did state media drive a teen to suicide in Poland?

Did state media drive a teen to suicide in Poland?

Politics10 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Saudi Arabia's new Kaaba-style commercial cube in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia rebrands as Ramadan approaches

Saudi Arabia rebrands as Ramadan approaches

Politics12 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Lesley Paterson competes in the trail run segment of the Xterra Beaver Creek race in the mountains of Colorado on July 15, 2017

Lesley Paterson: From triathlon world champion to the Oscars

Lesley Paterson: From triathlon world champion to the Oscars

Soccer15 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Aerial view of light traffic in General Paz avenue, boundary between the city and Buenos Aires Province

Argentina: Airbnb strains Buenos Aires' housing market

Argentina: Airbnb strains Buenos Aires' housing market

BusinessMarch 9, 202302:44 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage