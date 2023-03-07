Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang spent much of the press conference commenting on tensions with the US — and placing the blame on WashingtonImage: Noel Celis/AFP/Getty Images
China warns US of potential for 'conflict and confrontation'
3 hours ago
In his first press conference as China's top diplomat, Qin Gang said US policies risk "conflict and confrontation" with Beijing. From the "spy balloon" spat to Russia's war in Ukraine, Qin outlined where China stands.
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang has cautioned the United States over its approach to Taiwan, saying on Tuesday that no country has a right to interfere in what China regards as its domestic affairs.
During his first press conference since becoming China's top diplomat, Qin outlined China's foreign policy stance — especially focusing on the United States, Taiwan, Russia and the war in Ukraine.
What did he say about Taiwan?
Speaking on the sidelines of the annual National People's Congress in Beijing, Qin said the issue of Taiwan — and Washington's One China Policy — is the basis of all relations between the two global powers.
He said no other country had the right to interfere in the Taiwan issue, calling it a "red line" that Washington must not cross.
An "invisible hand" has been "using the Ukraine crisis to serve certain geopolitical agendas," he said.
In a recent position paper on China's stance on the war, Beijing called for dialogue but did not propose new initiatives for peace talks.
While Russia has grown further and further isolated on the international stage, its ties with China have been growing.
Are the sanctions working?
According to Qin, China believes any peace talks must respect the "legitimate security concerns of all parties." He also appeared to urge countries to soften punitive measures toward Russia, saying "sanctions and pressure will not solve the problem."
In the year since the war erupted, China has not yet condemned Russia's move to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.