Alexander Lukashenko and Xi Jinping
Lukashenko praised Xi's 'strong leadership'Image: PAVEL ORLOVSKY/BELTA/AFP
PoliticsBelarus

China, Belarus call for 'soonest possible' peace in Ukraine

57 minutes ago

Leaders Xi Jinping and Alexander Lukashenko were meeting in Beijing for a joint summit. Belarus has provided military support to Russia, while China has refused to condemn the invasion.

At a joint summit on Wednesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko called for the "soonest possible establishment of peace in Ukraine."

The pair "expressed deep concern about the development of the armed conflict."

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Belarus has provided considerable military and strategic support to Moscow, while China has refused to condemn the invasion and has continued to support Russia diplomatically.

Lukashenko backs Chinese peace plan

Standing with Lukashenko for televised comments, Xi said Bejing was seeking to strengthen ties with Minsk, "given the instability and turbulence of the international situation."

Lukashenko said that they were meeting "in a very complicated time which demands new unorthodox approaches and responsible political decisions. They must be primarily aimed at the prevention of an uncontrolled descent into a global confrontation which has no winners."

He pointed to a 12-point peace plan put forward by China last week and said Belarus."comprehensively supports your incentive on international security."

The two leaders also signed a range of cooperation documents on sectors such as trade, industry, agriculture, and technology.

The documents included a plan for a free trade and an investment zone.

es/ar (Reuters, dpa)

Druzhba pipeline

Germany: How does its Kazakh oil deal benefit Russia?

Business7 hours ago
Africa

Bola Tinubu

Who is Nigeria’s president-elect Bola Tinubu?

Politics7 hours ago
Asia

Bao Fan

Why is China cracking down on prominent business figures?

Human Rights8 hours ago
Germany

Christian Lindner, Robert Habeck and Olaf Scholz sitting in parliament, staring straight ahead

German government fights over money

Politics6 hours ago
Europe

A view of the "Sea Eye 4" rescue ship

New hurdles for rescuers at sea in the Mediterranean

Migration14 hours ago
Middle East

Tunisian women demonstrate against racism, holding signes reading 'We are all Africans'

Tunisia: Presidential scapegoating stokes fear and support

Politics9 hours ago
North America

Canada president Nick Bontis at a press conference in Vancouver

Canada Soccer president resigns amid equal pay dispute

SoccerFebruary 28, 2023
Latin America

USA Falfurrias, Texas Reportage Verschollene Migranten

Thousands of migrants have died in Southern Texas

Migration7 hours ago01:57 min
