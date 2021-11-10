Alexander Lukashenko is the President of Belarus. Since 2006 he and other Belarusian officials have been the subject of sanctions imposed by the European Union and the United States for human rights violations.

Before his career as a politician, Lukashenko worked as director of a state-owned agricultural farm and spent time with the Soviet Army. He voted against the independence of Belarus from the Soviet Union. He has retained Soviet-era policies, such as continued state ownership of key industries. Lukashenko's self-described authoritarian style of government has led Western journalists to label the him "Europe's last dictator." Here you can find an automatic compilation of DW content referring to Alexander Lukashenko.