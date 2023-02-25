G20: Germany regrets China blocking Russia condemnation

The finance chiefs of the world's largest economies wrapped their convention in India without consensus on condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Germany's finance minister found it "regrettable."

Germany has criticized China's blocking of a communique drafted during the Group of 20 meeting which condemned Russia's war on Ukraine.

Saturday's condemnation was signed off by all members of the group, barring China and Russia itself.

Finance Minister Christian Lindner told reporters on Saturday that the outcome was "regrettable."

However, he added: "For me, it was more important that all the others adhered to a clear position of international law, multilateralism, and the end of the war," Reuters quoted Lindner as saying.

A chair's summary issued at the end of the meeting said there was no agreement on the wording of the war in Ukraine. The document simply summed up the two days of talks, without any resolutions due to the divisions.

The talks started in the Indian city of Bengaluru, the center of the country's high-tech industry, on Friday, which marked the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

A major G20 summit held in Bali last November saw leaders of the member countries strongly condemn the war.

