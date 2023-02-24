G20 finance summit: War in Ukraine takes center stage

At the summit, finance leaders and central bank chiefs will be discussing the issues such as global debt, digital currencies, World Bank reform, climate change and financial inclusion.
In a video address, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "It is up to you, the custodians of the leading economies and market systems ... to bring back stability, confidence and growth to the global economy."
China has urged the G20 to hold a fair and objective analysis of the question of global debt and resolve it in a comprehensive and effective manner.
It was speculated that China's finance minister, Liu Kun would be meeting US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on the sidelines of the summit. However, China's finance ministry's statement confirmed that he joined the meeting virtually.
US calls out Russia over Ukraine
Yellen used the forum to raise the issue of the Ukraine war. She called out Russian officials attending the meeting and accused them of being "complicit" in the atrocities and damage the Russian invasion of Ukraine has caused.
She urged G20 members to "redouble their efforts to support Ukraine and restrict Russia's capacity to wage war."
Yellen also said that Russia's "weaponization" of food and energy has not only impacted Ukraine adversely but has also affected the global economy, particularly of developing countries.