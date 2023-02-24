G20 finance summit: War in Ukraine takes center stage

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has urged G20 finance leaders to "redouble their efforts to support Ukraine and restrict Russia's capacity to wage war."

The war in Ukraine dominated as finance ministers from the Group of 20 (G20) leading economies kicked off their summit on Friday in the Indian technology hub of Bengaluru.

During the meeting, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reiterated US support for Ukraine and said that the United States "will stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes."

What's on the G20 agenda?

At the summit, finance leaders and central bank chiefs will be discussing the issues such as global debt, digital currencies, World Bank reform, climate change and financial inclusion.

In a video address, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "It is up to you, the custodians of the leading economies and market systems ... to bring back stability, confidence and growth to the global economy."

China has urged the G20 to hold a fair and objective analysis of the question of global debt and resolve it in a comprehensive and effective manner.

It was speculated that China's finance minister, Liu Kun would be meeting US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on the sidelines of the summit. However, China's finance ministry's statement confirmed that he joined the meeting virtually.

Davos: Head of UNDP: Debt poses dramatic risk To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

US calls out Russia over Ukraine

Yellen used the forum to raise the issue of the Ukraine war. She called out Russian officials attending the meeting and accused them of being "complicit" in the atrocities and damage the Russian invasion of Ukraine has caused.

She urged G20 members to "redouble their efforts to support Ukraine and restrict Russia's capacity to wage war."

Yellen also said that Russia's "weaponization" of food and energy has not only impacted Ukraine adversely but has also affected the global economy, particularly of developing countries.

mf/rt (AP, Reuters)