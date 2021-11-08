G20 (Group of 20)

The G20 summit in the northern German city of Hamburg was held from July 7-8. The Group of 20 leading economic nations accounts for roughly two-thirds of the world population and 80 percent of world trade.

The G20 came to replace the G8 group of wealthiest countries in 2009. Member states: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, European Union, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States. This page is a collection of DW's latest content on the G20.