G20 (Group of 20)

The G20 summit in the northern German city of Hamburg was held from July 7-8. The Group of 20 leading economic nations accounts for roughly two-thirds of the world population and 80 percent of world trade.

The G20 came to replace the G8 group of wealthiest countries in 2009. Member states: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, European Union, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States. This page is a collection of DW's latest content on the G20.

09.03.2018 ARCHIV - 09.03.2018, Niedersachsen, Emden: Audi Fahrzeuge des Volkswagen Konzerns werden im Hafen von Emden verschifft. Die EU-Kommission schlägt den USA die Abschaffung aller Autozölle beider Seiten im Rahmen eines Handelsabkommens vor. (zu dpa «EU schlägt USA Abschaffung von Autozöllen auf beiden Seiten vor» vom 30.08.2018) Foto: Jörg Sarbach/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

German businesses glad US entry ban is over 08.11.2021

The 20-month US entry ban due to COVID-19 is finally a thing of the past. German companies are happy to return to business as usual.
Japans Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi (2nd L) talks with Tilo Kalski (3rd L), captain of the German Navy frigate Bayern, during a visit to the ship docked at the International Cruise Terminal in Tokyo on November 5, 2021. (Photo by DAVID MAREUIL / POOL / AFP) (Photo by DAVID MAREUIL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

German warship visits Japan for first time in 20 years 05.11.2021

Japan's defense minister has said the visit by the frigate Bayern underlines the importance of the international alliance against efforts "to change the status quo" in the region by force. 
HARROGATE, ENGLAND - JULY 11: Prince Andrew, Duke of York visits the showground on the final day of the 161st Great Yorkshire Show on July 11, 2019 in Harrogate, England. Organiser’s of the show this year have revealed that overall entries for the three-day show are higher than in any previous years. The Great Yorkshire Show is England’s premier agricultural event and is organised by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society. The YAS support and promotes the farming industry through health care, business, education and funding scientific research into rural affairs. First held in 1838 the show brings together agricultural displays, livestock events, farming demonstrations, food, dairy and produce stands as well as equestrian events. The popular agricultural show is held over three days and celebrates the farming and agricultural community and their way of life. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

Prince Andrew sex abuse lawsuit trial likely in late 2022: US judge 03.11.2021

The British royal is being sued by Virginia Giuffre, who accuses him of forcing her to have sex at the home of the late disgraced financier Jeffery Epstein 20 years ago.
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro arrives in Anguillara Veneta, northern Italy, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, where his great-great-grandfather was born and where he was recently granted honorary citizenship . The decision by the mayor of Anguillara, Alessandra Buos, has sparked protests, in particular by Italian missionaries in Brazil. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Brazil's Bolsonaro attends honors ceremony in Italy amid protests 01.11.2021

The right-wing Brazilian leader received honorary citizenship in the small Italian town of Anguillara Veneta. Both supporters and anti-Bolsonaro protesters had shown up for the event.

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe 01.11.2021

World leaders meet in Glasgow to talk climate - Pushback over UK oil and gas plans - California endures historic drought
Brazil's President, Jair Bolsonaro, surrounded by his bodyguards, walks in the center of Rome, Italy, 29 October 2021. Bolsonaro arrived in Rome to attend G20 summit of world leaders to discuss climate change, Covid-19 and the post-pandemic global recovery. ANSA/ MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI

Reporters attacked by Bolsonaro's security agents in Rome 01.11.2021

Jair Bolsonaro's bodyguards attacked reporters who were covering the president as he walked the streets of Rome talking to his supporters. The reporters said they will file a police complaint.
Arbeiter richten eine Flagge vor einem Gruppenfoto im Rahmen des G20-Gipfels auf. Der zweitägige Gipfel der Gruppe der 20 ist das erste persönliche Treffen der Staats- und Regierungschefs der größten Volkswirtschaften der Welt seit Beginn der Corona-Pandemie. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

G-20 leaders make no promises over climate change 31.10.2021

World leaders have failed to set a firm date for achieving carbon neutrality or for phasing out coal. Activists had hoped for a stronger signal from the G-20 ahead of the UN's climate change conference, COP26.
Joe Biden (l-r), Präsident der USA, Angela Merkel (CDU), geschäftsführende Bundeskanzlerin, und Olaf Scholz (SPD), Bundesfinanzminister und Kanzlerkandidat, nehmen an einem gemeinsamen Treffen am Rande des G20-Gipfels teil. Der zweitägige Gipfel der Gruppe der 20 ist das erste persönliche Treffen der Staats- und Regierungschefs der größten Volkswirtschaften der Welt seit Beginn der Corona-Pandemie. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

In a show of continuity, Merkel brings likely successor to G-20 bilateral meetings 30.10.2021

Olaf Scholz, who is expected to be the next German chancellor, has attended the G-20 in his capacity as finance minister. Angela Merkel used the opportunity as a show of continuity to international partners.
DUISBURG, GERMANY - MAY 30: Rail cars loaded with rolled up steel on the site of ThyssenKrupp Schwelgern steel plant on May 30, 2018 in Duisburg, Germany. The European Union and the United States are so far on a collision course over steel and aluminum imports by the US from the EU, with either tariffs or import restrictions becoming more likely by June 1. (Photo by Michael Gottschalk/Getty Images)

US, EU settle dispute over tariffs on steel, aluminum 30.10.2021

The United States has agreed to reduce tariffs on EU steel in return for a relaxation of countertariffs on US products, both sides said. Motorcycles, bourbon, peanut butter and jeans may get cheaper in the EU.
U.S. President Joe Biden, second from left, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, share a word with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan, second from right, at the La Nuvola conference center for the G20 summit in Rome, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. The two-day Group of 20 summit is the first in-person gathering of leaders of the world's biggest economies since the COVID-19 pandemic started. (Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo via AP)

G20 leaders endorse global tax rate deal, wrangle over vaccines, climate change 30.10.2021

Leaders of G20 nations endorsed a landmark deal to establish a global minimum tax rate. They were, however, at odds on issues like coronavirus vaccines and fighting climate change.
Leaders begin a round table meeting at the La Nuvola conference center for the G20 summit in Rome, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. The two-day Group of 20 summit is the first in-person gathering of leaders of the world's biggest economies since the COVID-19 pandemic started. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

G20: Climate crisis, COVID lead Rome talks 30.10.2021

World leaders are gathering in Rome this weekend for the first in-person G20 summit since the pandemic. Thousands of protesters marched to demand climate action.
30.10.2021 Pope Francis meets with India's Prime Minister Modi at the Vatican. October 30, 2021. Vatican Media/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

G20: India's Modi meets Pope Francis for first time 30.10.2021

Religious minorities in India have reported increased discrimination and violence since Narendra Modi took office in 2014. The pope wants to make an official trip to the South Asian nation, but has so far been shunned.
FILE - In this file photo taken June 25, 2014, an inert Minuteman 3 missile is seen in a training launch tube at Minot Air Force Base, N.D. The base is tasked with maintaining 150 of the nuclear-tipped missiles spread out across the North Dakota countryside and keeping them ready to launch at a moment's notice as part of the US's nuclear defense strategy. The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded Friday to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, an organization pushing for a global treaty to ban the cataclysmic bombs. The award of the US$1.1-million prize The Geneva-based ICAN won the $1.1 million prize comes amid heightened tensions over both North Korea’s aggressive development of nuclear weapons and President Donald Trump’s persistent criticism of the deal to curb Iran’s nuclear program. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, file) |

US allies concerned about possible 'no first use' change to nuclear policy: report 29.10.2021

US allies hope US President Joe Biden will clarify his views on US nuclear policy at the G20 summit. There is concern the US could adopt a "no first use" policy, eliminating allies' nuclear umbrella.
6684338 29.10.2021 Carabinieri police officers stand guard outside the Palazzo dei Congressi, which will host the G20 summit with heads of state from major nations for a two-day meeting from October 30-31, in Rome, Italy. Pavel Bednyakov / Sputnik

G20 leaders arrive in Rome for summit 29.10.2021

The first in-person summit since the coronavirus pandemic began will address the global economic recovery, rising energy costs and supply chain problems. The weekend talks are set to be accompanied by large protests.
Stadtansicht von Nairobi, Hauptstadt von Kenia. 15.05.2017. Copyright: Thomas Imo/ picture alliance/photothek

Why African nations doubt OECD tax plan 29.10.2021

Global minimum tax is supposed to bring tax justice. But less than half of African countries are on board. Kenya and Nigeria have backed out amid uncertainty over how much it would benefit poor countries.
Win Htein, a representative of Myanmar opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party, talks to journalists after meeting with Union Election Commission and political parties Tuesday, Oct 13, 2015, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. Myanmar's election commission has proposed delaying the Nov. 8 general election either nationwide or in some areas hit by landslides and flooding. (AP Photo/Aung Shine Oo)

Myanmar: Suu Kyi aide jailed for 20 years for treason — local reports 29.10.2021

U Win Htein, who is a close confidante of ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, was given a 20-year jail term by a special court.
