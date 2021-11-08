G20 (Group of 20)

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The G20 summit in the northern German city of Hamburg was held from July 7-8. The Group of 20 leading economic nations accounts for roughly two-thirds of the world population and 80 percent of world trade.
The G20 came to replace the G8 group of wealthiest countries in 2009. Member states: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, European Union, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States. This page is a collection of DW's latest content on the G20.
Olaf Scholz, who is expected to be the next German chancellor, has attended the G-20 in his capacity as finance minister. Angela Merkel used the opportunity as a show of continuity to international partners.