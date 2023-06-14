  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Artificial intelligence
Russia's war in Ukraine
NATO
PoliticsGermany

Is Germany about to cut its global development spending?

Peter Hille | Sabine Kinkartz
44 minutes ago

In 2022, Germany provided more global development aid than ever before. But now the money could run out — even for projects that have proven successful.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SYWu
Several individuals in bright clothing among piles of millet during harvest
Millet, which can grow in arid, less fertile areas, is seen as an ideal food in times of climate changeImage: H. Wilhelmy/Bibliographisches Institut//picture-alliance

Millet are considered ideal for combating food shortages in times of climate change: The ancient grains grow in less fertile soils, cope well with drought and are rich in nutrients. In India, millet have been cultivated for thousands of years, where they also thrive on the edge of deserts and in the mountains.

At India's suggestion, the United Nations (UN) declared 2023 the "International Year of Millets." Rightly so, says German Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) Minister Svenja Schulze of the center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD). The grain is a "superfood," she said during a visit to India on the occasion of the G20 development ministers’ meeting in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on June 11.

Development Minister Svenja Schulze (left) looks at millet in her palm as she speaks with a woman in a pink and orange sari during a visit to the Indian capital New Delhi.
Development Minister Svenja Schulze (left) was shown various types of millet in the Indian capital New Dehli Image: Anne-Sophie Galli/dpa

Germany participates in some 150 global projects

"Millet is grown all over India and helps to further diversify agriculture," Schulze said. "And because India is so successful at this, we now want to work with India to help other developing countries on the African continent grow more millet as well."

Schulze's proposal is an example of what is known as triangular cooperation, in which funds and expertise, in this case from Germany and India, benefit poorer countries. In funding more than 150 such projects, Germany is now one of the world's largest three-way partnership donors.

"Without strategic cooperation with developing countries like India, we will not succeed in tackling global challenges such as climate change," Schulze tells DW. "We are successfully working with India to find solutions to the world's challenges."

Tripartite cooperation is a good idea, says Mathias Mogge, secretary general of Welthungerhilfe, a German humanitarian aid NGO working to end world hunger. He believes it could also be a recipe for success with civil society organizations.

"Our 'Nutrition Smart Villages' program, for example, which focuses on nutrition counseling, is an export hit. We now run it in some African countries with the help of Indian experts," Mogge says. 

India is often a pioneer when it comes to expertise in agriculture, he says. "And if the German government takes advantage of India's pioneering role, that can definitely be an advantage."

Three women in bright clothing shake millet above their heads at a harvest in Kolar district, Karnataka. India.
'Superfood': A millet harvest in the Kolar district of Karnataka in IndiaImage: Sean Sprague/Imago Images

Less money for German development aid?

But Development Minister Schulze has done more than allocate German cash for triangular cooperation in recent years — in 2022, she set a new record for foreign development investments with €33.3 billion ($36 billion) spent. In absolute terms, that put Germany in second place behind the US as a global donor country.

Will things stay that way? The coronavirus pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the energy crisis all forced Germany to take on an enormous amount of debt. From 2024 onward, savings are on the slate.

Schulze says she is currently in negotiations over development budget structuring for the coming years with Germany's Federal Ministry of Finance.

"In this context, it is clear that I am committed to adequate funding for development policy work in view of the growing global challenges such as climate change and the effects of the Russian war of aggression on Ukraine," Schulze tells DW.

The millet man of Tamil Nadu

But what exactly does "adequate" mean? In their governing coalition agreement the ruling SPD, Greens and Free Democrats (FDP) declared development spending would increase one-to-one with military spending.

Over the next five years, the German armed forces are set to receive an additional €100 billion in "special asset" funding — separate from the budget — allowing the federal government to sidestep the budgetary matching rule.

That concerns Welthungerhilfe's Mathias Mogge. If the German budget for development aid shrinks, then important and necessary measures in both humanitarian aid and longer-term development cooperation can no longer be implemented.

"Germany has earned a very good reputation in recent years — as the world's second-largest donor and a very reliable partner. Germany cannot forfeit that trust now, it should maintain that reliability and generosity." 

'Unacceptable trend'

Joshua Hofert, spokesman for the board of the children's aid charity Terre des Hommes, has a similar view. Nevertheless, he believes the BMZ's budget, like that of the Foreign Office, will likely be reduced.

"And that's an absolutely unacceptable trend in view of the multiple crises we're facing — the climate crisis, the war against Ukraine, the global hunger crisis," Hofert tells DW.

Welthungerhilfe and Terre des Hommes have published a joint paper on German development policy entitled, "Compass 2023 — The Reality of German Development Policy" [Kompass 2023 — zur Wirklichkeit der deutschen Entwicklungspolitik]. In it, not only do the organizations call for Germany to refrain from making spending cuts on development aid, they call on the government to align development cooperation more closely with human rights principles.

Mathias Mogge of the NGO Welthungerhilfe looks into the camera with a green sign behind him
Welthungerhilfe's Mathias Mogge says Germany is putting its reputation as a reliable partner on the lineImage: Jörg Carstensen/picture alliance/dpa

Unequal distribution of global development aid? 

"And we criticize the fact that the poorest countries don't get enough support from a country like Germany," says Hofert.

Too often, he says, Germany focuses its development cooperation on countries that are relatively strong economically, for instance India, with which it can conclude favorable trade agreements.

"What ultimately benefits Germany itself is not necessarily beneficial in terms of development cooperation," he says.

Most poor people do not live in least developed countries (LDCs), but rather in middle-income countries (MICs), Development Minister Svenja Schulze wrote in reply to a DW query.

Industrialized nations previously set themselves the goal of dedicating 0.2% of their gross national income (GNI) to aid for the world's poorest countries but in 2022, Germany only provided 0.13%.

Development Minister Svenja Schulze walks with a delegation, during her visit to India, in the Indian capital New Delhi on June 9, 2023.
Sustainable development be only be achieved by empowering women and girls, says SchulzeImage: Anne-Sophie Galli/dpa

Feminist development policy

After the meeting of G20 development ministers in India, Schulze welcomed the fact that gender equality is earmarked to play a greater role in international development policy in the future.

Only by empowering women and girls can sustainable development be achieved, she says. Schulze intends to continue working for such a feminist development policy.

During her visit, Schulze's Indian hosts also used other means in their attempt to persuade the minister that millet should play a more prominent role in feeding the world — namely culinary — greeting her with a menu including millet pancakes, sweet and sour millet cakes and millet pudding.

This article was originally written in German. 

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Rescue crews wait for the arrival of migrants at the port of Kalamata

Greece says 78 dead in migrant boat sinking

Migration10 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Chikungunyu virus is transmitted by mosquitoes. Nets are your best defence until the vaccine becomes available

New chikungunya vaccine: Climate change may spread demand

New chikungunya vaccine: Climate change may spread demand

Science10 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Surgeons perform an operation

Why does India have so few organ donors?

Why does India have so few organ donors?

Society9 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Several individuals in bright clothing among piles of millet during harvest

Is Germany about to cut its global development spending?

Is Germany about to cut its global development spending?

Politics44 minutes ago
More from Germany

Europe

Lilia Chanysheva forming a heart symbol with her hands

Who is Navalny associate Lilia Chanysheva?

Who is Navalny associate Lilia Chanysheva?

Freedom of Speech12 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (left) meets with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Saudi Arabia: Striving for a political pole position

Saudi Arabia: Striving for a political pole position

Politics8 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

Trump defiant after arraignment in Miami

Trump defiant after arraignment in Miami

Law and Justice15 hours ago02:34 min
More from North America

Latin America

Two girls are seen in the informal settlement known as La Pista on the outskirts of Maicao in northeastern Colombia.

Venezuelans find refuge, and hardship, just across border

Venezuelans find refuge, and hardship, just across border

Society7 hours ago04:32 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage