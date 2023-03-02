Ukraine updates: Blinken and Lavrov exchange words at G20

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reportedly told Russia's Sergei Lavrov that the US would continue to support Ukraine. Meanwhile, Germany's Scholz urged China to not give weapons to Moscow. DW has the latest.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov spoke briefly on Thursday, in their highest face-to-face contact since the invasion of Ukraine.

The brief encountered occurred during the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting in the Indian capital New Delhi.

"Blinken has asked for contact with Lavrov," Lavrov's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday, according to Russia's state news agency TASS.

There encounter was not the product of any formal meeting or even negotiations, she said.

The last time Blinken and Lavrov were in the same room was at a G20 meeting in Bali in 2022, where Lavrov is said to have stormed out, according to Western officials at the time.

An unnamed US official told AFP that Blinken reiterated US support for Ukraine to the Russian foreign minister. He is said to have also urged Russia to resume New START nuclear disarmament treaty recently suspended by President Vladimir Putin.

Blinken also appealed for the release of US citizen Paul Whelan, who is currently in prison in Russia.

But Zakharova downplayed the significance of talk, telling state news agency RIA Novosti that Blinken had initiated it and that it had been very brief.

Here are some of the other notable developments concerning the war in Ukraine on Thursday, March 2:

Moldovan parliament condemns Russian aggression in Ukraine

Moldova's parliament adopted a declaration condeming the Russian invasion of Ukraine, saying that Russia was waging an illegal and unprovoked war of aggression there.

A narrow majority of 55 lawmakers in the 101-seat assembly voted for the declaration, which stated that Moscow's invasion began with the seizure of the Crimean peninsula in February 2014.

Tensions between Russia and Moldova, which lies on Ukraine's southwestern border, has grown sharply since the war began.

In February, the former Soviet republic accused Russia of plotting to topple the pro-Western government in Chisinau, which Russia denies.

Russian airstrike hits Zaporizhzhia apartment building

Ukrainian police said a Russian strike on a five-story apartment block in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia killed at least three people. Search and rescue operations were ongoing, authorities added.

"One missile hit a high-rise residential building. Residents sleeping peacefully were trapped under the rubble," the police said on Facebook.

More than 10 apartments were destroyed and emergency services videos showed rescuers combing through debris. Zaporizhzhia Mayor Anatoliy Kurtiev said seven people were injured, including a pregnant woman.

"The terrorist state wants to turn every day for our people into a day of terror," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said following the strike. "But evil will not reign in our land. We will drive all the occupiers out and they will definitely be held accountable for everything."

The city of Zaporizhzhia lies in the region of the same name. Along with Donetsk, Lugansk and Kherson, it is one of the regions Russia claims to have annexed in Ukraine.

Russia accuses Ukraine of border incursion

The Kremlin accused Ukrainian fighters of entering its territory, in a region bordering Ukraine, which Moscow labeled as a "terrorist attack."

Russian President Vladimir Putin said "neo-Nazis" and "terrorists" had opened fire on civilians in the southern Bryansk region.

"Our soldiers and officers... protect against neo-Nazis and terrorists... those who today committed another terrorist attack, penetrated the border area and opened fire on civilians," Putin said in a televised address.

Ukraine responded to the accusation saying it was a "deliberate provocation."

"Russia wants to scare its people to justify the attack on another country and the growing poverty after the year of war," Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhaylo Podolyak said on Twitter.

Scholz urges China to not send Russia weapons

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday asked China not to support Russia with weaponsin its war against Ukraine. Scholz spoke about China in the context of the war in a speech to the German Parliament

"My message to Beijing is clear: use your influence in Moscow to push for the withdrawal of Russian troops," Scholz said. "And do not supply weapons to the aggressor Russia."

He expressed disappointment that Beijing had refused to condemn Moscow for invading Ukraine, although he welcomed efforts toward nuclear de-escalation.

The remarks came after China put forward a 12-point peace plan calling for a cease-fire. "One can rightly expect China to discuss its ideas with the main stakeholders, with the Ukrainian people and with (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy," Scholz said of the proposal.

Russia says UN monitors 'excessively delayed' at Zaporizhzhia

A senior Russian official said the latest rotating team of experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has failed to take up its post at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

The nuclear power plant was occupied by Russia in the early days of the invasion and it remains near the front line. IAEA monitors have been posted at the site in order to prevent a nuclear catastrophe.

"It is true that the rotation of specialists, which is planned for once a month, has been excessively delayed," Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's representative to the IAEA in Vienna, told Russia's TASS news agency on Tuesday.

"It was supposed to occur on February 7, but hasn't yet happened, through no fault of our own. We expect the changeover of experts to take place very soon, in the next few days."

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said in a statement on Monday that he hoped the changeover would take place this week. He also said the agency's teams had reported more explosions near the plant.

Belarus state TV denies attack on Russian spy plane

Belarusian state television on Wednesday denied claims by a local anti-government group that it destroyed a Russian Beriev A-50 spy plane that was stationed in Minsk.

In a segment titled "Stop fake!," the Belarusian state broadcaster showed a short clip of what it said was the same plane the activists claimed to have destroyed.

State television said the plane "is carrying out its work within the framework of the allied grouping of Belarus and Russia, alive and in one piece," during the broadcast.

The TV segment is the first time an official source in either Belarus or Russia has commented on the incident.

Ukraine survives its 'most difficult winter'

Ukrainian officials said the country survived its "most difficult winter" ever as it welcomed Ukrainians consider the first day of spring on Wednesday.

Russian bombardment at the tail end of 2022 damaged Ukraine's electricity, heating and water infrastructure, leaving civilians vulnerable in freezing conditions.

"We have overcome this winter. It was a very difficult period, and every Ukrainian experienced this difficulty, but we were still able to provide Ukraine with power and heat," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday during his daily address.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba described the first day of spring as a "major defeat" for Russia's ambitions in Ukraine.

"We survived the most difficult winter in our history," he said in a statement. "It was cold and dark, but we were unbreakable."

More DW coverage

Anti-government groups in Belarus recently claimed to have destroyed a Russian spy plane at an airport in Minsk, but neither government has confirmed the incident. DW analyses whether 'guerrilla' activists in Belarus are sabotaging Russia.

Russia has reportedly transported thousands of children out of occupied areas of eastern Ukraine, which Ukrainian officials have called a "genocidal crime." But what exactly is genocide?​

jcg, zc/ar, nm, sms (AFP, Reuters, AP, dpa)