Russia-Ukraine updates: Moscow makes arrests over Crimea bridge blast

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) claimed the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, and its director, Kyrylo Budanov, was behind Saturday's explosion on the Kerch Bridge.

The FSB said on Wednesday it had detained five Russians and three citizens of Ukraine and Armenia over the blast that caused massive damage to the Kerch Bridge that links Russia to Crimea.

Ukraine's Interior Minister spokesman Andriy Yusov dismissed the allegations as "nonsense."

Dramatic footage of the explosion showed a truck exploding as it crossed the bridge. The bridge partially collapsed, but one section for cars remains intact. The bridge is a strategic supply and logistics artery for Russian forces in Ukraine's occupied Kherson region.

DW correspondent Killian Bayer said the Russian investigation determined 22,000 kilograms (48,000 lbs.) of explosive was transported to the site of the explosion via Bulgaria, Armenia and Georgia among plastic wrapped wooden pallets.

"We should be careful with this information, as it seems they have conducted their investigation very quickly," Bayer added.

Ukraine has not officially confirmed its involvement in the blast, but some Ukrainian officials have celebrated the damage.

Key bridge between Russia and Crimea hit by blast

Here's more news concerning Russia's war on Ukraine from Wednesday, October 12

Russia expects Turkish offer to mediate Ukraine conflict

Russia believes Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will formally offer to mediate negotiations with Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was scheduled to meet Erdogan for talks in Kazakhstan on Thursday.

"Now many say that the Turks are ready to come up with other initiatives in the context of the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict," Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov told reporters in Moscow.

Turkey has good relations with Russia and Ukraine and has refrained from joining Western sanctions on Moscow.

"There are reports in the press that the Turkish side is putting forward specific considerations," Ushakov said.

Turkey has twice hosted talks between Moscow and Kyiv and brokered a landmark deal allowing Ukraine to export grain through its Black Sea ports.

Peace talks between the sides have stalled and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he will not hold any talks with Putin after Moscow annexed four territories of Ukraine.

Ukraine says at least seven dead in Russian strike on market

At least seven people were killed and eight injured in a Russian strike on a crowded market in Avdiivka, the governor of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region said.

"The Russians struck the central market, where many people were at that time," Pavlo Kyrylenko said on social media.

He added there was "no military logic" for such an attack.

Kyrylenko urged residents of the region to evacuate as soon as possible.

There was no immediate comment from the Russian military.

The Ukrainian military on Sunday reported fierce clashes near Avdiivka.

Germany delivers air defense system to Ukraine

Germany delivered the first of four IRIS-T SLM air defense systems to Ukraine on Tuesday, according to Ukraine's Defense Minister, Oleksii Reznikov, who announced the arrival on Twitter.

Reznikov added US-made NASAMS are also being delivered, saying the weapons systems will usher in a "new era of air defense."

The IRIS-T SLM can defend from approaching missiles at an altitude of up to 20 kilometers and a distance up to 40 kilometers.

"There is a moral imperative to protect the sky over [Ukraine] in order to save our people," Reznikov said.

On Wednesday, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht confirmed the delivery, and said a further 3 IRIS-T units will be delivered to Ukraine next year.

Air defense systems also in short supply in West: defense journalist

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant running on emergency generators

The UN nuclear watchdog says the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power in Ukraine has lost all external power needed for vital safety systems.

The director of the UN's International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, said the plant is relying on emergency diesel generators to keep systems going.

Ukraine's state energy agency, Energoatom, said the Russians refused a convoy delivering diesel access to the the plant.

"Energoatom prepared and sent another batch of diesel fuel to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant," the company said in a statement.

"However, as of 10:00 a.m. (0700GMT), the Russian side does not allow the company's convoy of vehicles to pass."

DW was not able to independently verify this claim. It is the second time in five days the power line supplying the power plant has been cut.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is one of the largest in Europe

Ukraine reports advances in Kherson

Ukrainian troops have retaken five settlements in the Kherson region, Ukraine's military command said Wednesday.

The villages of Novovasylivka, Novohryhorivka, Nova Kamianka, Tryfonivka and Chervone are in the southern Kherson region.

Kherson, a region in southern Ukraine, is one of the four areas recently annexed by Russia. Moscow's forces have controlled large parts of Kherson since the beginning of the conflict.

Last week, Ukraine said it had recaptured over 400 square kilometers (155 square miles) in Kherson in less than a week.

Putin offers gas supply through Nord Stream 2

Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered to supply gas to Europe through the intact part of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

"The ball is in the EU's court. If they want to, then the taps can be turned on and that's it," he said said.

In a speech at an energy forum in Russia, Putin also said Moscow could redirect gas supplies to the Black Sea and set up a gas supply hub for Europe in Turkey.

Massive amounts of gas were released into the Baltic Sea after both links of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline and one of the two links of the

Nord Stream 2 pipeline were ruptured on September 26.

Putin again claimed, without proof, the US was behind the explosions.

Nord Stream 1 has not transported any gas since August when Russia shut it down for repair works.

Nord Stream 2 contained some gas sealed inside, despite never becoming operational after Germany halted its approval when Russia invaded Ukraine.

Gas leaks from the damaged Nord Stream 2 pipeline in the Baltic Sea

US President Biden says Putin 'miscalculated'

US President Joe Biden said in an interview for the CNN broadcaster that Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin made a mistake when assessing Moscow's ability to occupy Ukraine.

"I think he is a rational actor who has miscalculated significantly," Biden said during the interview.

"I think… he thought he was going to be welcomed with open arms, that this was the home of Mother Russia in Kyiv, and that where he was going to be welcomed, and I think he just totally miscalculated," he said.

Last week, Biden said the world risks "nuclear Armageddon" amid threats from Kremlin officials.

However, when asked on Tuesday on the likelihood that Putin could use a nuclear weapon, Biden said "I don't think he will."

Pope condemns 'relentless' bombing

Zelenskyy calls for 'air shield' following Russian strikes

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for the G7 countries to help Kyiv establish an "air shield" following Russian strikes on a number of major Ukrainian cities.

Zelenskyy said that "millions of people would be grateful" for the shield. He added that Russia "still has room for further escalation" beyond Monday's missile strikes.

Ukraine's president said that Russia had fired an additional 28 missiles on Ukraine on Tuesday. He said that 15 drones, which were "mainly Iranian drones," were involved in the attacks, and that most of the drones had been shot down.

Ukraine's general staff said that there had been attacks on more than two dozen cities and villages across the country.

Earlier, Ukrainian officials said that seven people were killed after an attack on the southern region of Zaporizhzhia.

Pope Francis condemned Russia's 'relentless bombings' of Ukrainian cities.

The head of the Catholic Church again urged "those who have the fate of the war in their hands" to stop. His appeal comes follwing a wave of Russian missile strikes on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

On October 25, the pontiff will pray for peace at the Colosseum in Rome with representatives of other religions in a "cry of peace."

Germany's Lambrecht says Putin's 'contempt for people' increases

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said Russia was "terrorizing" civilians in Ukraine.

"Our support for Kyiv must continue unabated," Lambrecht said ahead of a meeting of NATO defense ministers.

"With the missile bombardment on Ukrainian cities, Putin is shamelessly terrorizing the civilian population," said the German defense minister. "His contempt for people clearly increases alongside the failure of his plans. "

Former US Army commander calls for condemnation of Russian strikes

Former commander of the US army in Europe Ben Hodges told DW that the international community label Russia's latest attacks on Ukrainian cities as war crimes.

Hodges said that the name of each individual officer responsible for launching the missiles should be released. "The whole world should know who they are," he said.

He also urged Western countries to provide Ukraine with more air defenses.

"All of us have got to continue to find ways to protect these European civilians who are being murdered by Russian missiles. That means more air defense systems," Hodges said.

Hodges said that Russia's military was losing in Ukraine and that it needed to keep the conflict to undermine Western support.

"The Russians know this. So, their only hope is to try to prolong the conflict and to cause us to lose will to support Ukraine. They surely are not going to break the will of the Ukrainian people," he said.

More DW content on the war in Ukraine

NATO Secretary-General Jans Stoltenberg acknowledged that some members of the alliances are sending arms to Ukraine they'd planned to keep for themselves. He said that the longer the war drags on the more important it will be to replenish stocks.

Stoltenberg said that Russia's missile strikes on Ukrainian cities are a sign of weakness.

Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell criticized the bloc for not anticipating the war in Ukraine despite intelligence from Washington.

A video showing protesters in Leipzig in eastern Germany berating Ukrainian refugees sparked outrage.

A German court ruled that activists are allowed to place a destroyed Russian tank in front of Moscow's embassy in Berlin.

lo,sdi/wmr (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)