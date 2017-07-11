Germany delivers air defense system to Ukraine

Germany delivered the first of four IRIS-T SLM air defense systems to Ukraine on Tuesday, according to Ukraine's Defense Minister, Oleksii Reznikov, who announced the arrival on Twitter.

Reznikov added more US-made NASAMS are also being delivered, saying the weapons systems will usher in a "new era of air defense."

The long-promised systems, which are capable of protecting an entire city, were originally slated to be delivered at the end of the year.

Monday's deadly Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities, however, have now sped up the delivery timeline.

"The renewed missile fire on Kyiv and the many other cities show how important it is to supply Ukraine with air defense systems quickly," German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Monday. "Russia's attacks with missiles and drones terrorize the civilian population," the statement added.

In June, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had promised to provide air defense systems to Ukraine

The IRIS-T SLM can defend from approaching missiles at an altitude of up to 20 kilometers and a distance up to 40 kilometers.

According to Scholz, the defense system makes it possible to protect "an entire major city from Russian air attacks."

