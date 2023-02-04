Ukraine updates: US sends seized Russian cash to aid Ukraine

The US announced that it will allow the first transfer of confiscated Russian oligarch funds to Ukraine. In the meantime, Germany says it has evidence of over 100 war crimes in Ukraine. DW has the latest.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland authorized the United States to begin using seized Russian money to aid Ukraine, according to US media.

The announcement came during a meeting between Garland and Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin in Washington on Friday.

"I am announcing that I have authorized the first-ever transfer of forfeited Russian assets for use in Ukraine," Garland said, according to CNN.

The money will come from assets confiscated from Russian oligarch Konstantin Malofeyev after his indictment on sanctions evasions in April, Garland added. The money will go to the State Department "to support the people of Ukraine," CNN reported Garland as saying.

Kostin welcomed the move, which he said would see $5.4 million (€5 million) of confiscated assets go toward "rebuilding Ukraine." "Delighted to see the new legislation aimed at seizing the Russian oligarchs' illicit assets in action," he posted on Twitter, along with a picture of himself and Garland during the meeting.

"The inherent part of accountability is that the perpetrator pays for the harm inflicted," Kostin added at the end of his tweet thread.

Russian millionaire Malofeyev is considered one of the main sources of funding for pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine. In April, the US Treasury blacklisted a network of some 40 individuals and entities led by Malofeyev that it said were used to facilitate sanctions evasion.

Here are other updates on the war in Ukraine on Saturday, February 4:

US warned Turkey over exports seen to boost Russia's war effort

The United States warned Turkey in recent days about the export to Russia of chemicals, microchips and other products that could be used in Moscow's war effort in Ukraine, and Washington could moveto enforce existing bans, according to a senior US official.

Brian Nelson, the US Treasury Department's top sanctions official, visited Turkish government officials and representatives of the private sector on Thursday and Friday to urge more cooperation in disrupting the flow of such goods. In the meetings in Ankara and Istanbul, Nelson and a delegation highlighted tens of millions of dollars of exports to Russia that raised concerns, the official said.

In talks with Turkish firms this week, Nelson "urgently" flagged the way Russia is believed to be dodging Western controls to resupply plastics, rubber and semi-conductors found in exported goods and used by the military, the official said.

Nelson also visited the United Arab Emirates and Oman to reiterate that Washington will continue aggressively enforcing its sanctions, the Treasury said last week.

Russia says 63 POWs return from Ukrainian captivity

Sixty-three Russian prisoners of war were released as a result of a complex negotiation process with Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported, citing Moscow's Defense Ministry.

The group of released Russian servicemen includes "sensitive category" persons, whose exchange was made possible through the mediation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the agencies added.

Germany has evidence of over 100 war crimes in Ukraine

Germany has collected evidence of war crimes in Ukraine, the country's prosecutor general said, adding that he saw a need for a judicial process at the international level.

"Currently, for example, we are focusing on the mass killings in Bucha or attacks against Ukrainian civilian infrastructure," Federal Prosecutor General Peter Frank told Germany's Welt am Sonntag newspaper in comments released ahead of publication. So far, prosecutors have pieces of evidence in the "three-digit range," he added, without elaborating.

Germany began collecting evidence in March 2022 to prosecute possible war crimes, including by interviewing Ukrainian refugees and evaluating publicly available information, Frank said, adding that German prosecutors were not yet investigating specific individuals.

"We are preparing ourselves for a possible later court case — be it with us in Germany, be it with our foreign partners, be it before an international court," he added. Asked who should be tried, Frank said Russian state leaders and those implementing decisions at the highest military level should be held accountable.

No evidence yet of Russian sabotage of Baltic pipelines — Germany

German investigators have no evidence at this stage that Russia was behind the explosions on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines.

"This cannot be proven at the moment; the investigations are ongoing," Federal Prosecutor General Peter Frank told the Welt am Sonntag.

With the help of two research vessels, water and soil samples as well as remnants of the pipelines had been taken, and the crime scene had also been comprehensively documented, he said. "We are currently evaluating all of this forensically," he added.

At the end of September, a total of four leaks from the two pipelines had been discovered after explosions near the Danish Baltic Sea island of Bornholm. The Swedish safety authorities had stated in November that it had been a case of serious sabotage — without, however, naming a culprit.

The G7 and EU price cap on Russian diesel follows a price cap on Russian crude oil. The measures are intended to make Russia's invasion of Ukraine unviable.

