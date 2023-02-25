  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Nigeria 2023 Election
Turkey-Syria Earthquakes
Soldiers peer out from a tank in theTransnistrian 'capital' of Tiraspol in April 2019
Soldiers peer out from a tank in the Transnistrian 'capital' of Tiraspol in April 2019Image: DW/Cristian Stefanescu
PoliticsEurope

What does Moscow want with Moldova?

Keno Verseck
6 minutes ago

Western support for Moldova is growing as the country rejects Russian political meddling. While it may be small, Ukraine’s western neighbor is of strategic importance in the war.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NyfN

It was a remarkable gesture by Joe Biden. The US president asked his Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu to attend a meeting with representatives of the nine central and southeastern European members of the North Atlantic Treaty Alliance (NATO) in Warsaw on February 21, even though her country is not yet even seeking membership.

During a speech, Biden addressed Sandu directly: "I am proud to stand with you and the freedom-loving Moldovan people," he said. "Give her a round of applause."

His actions underscore a serious situation. Wedged between Ukraine and northwestern Romania, the Republic of Moldova has long feared Russian aggression, with military threats from Moscow taking on an increasingly belligerent tone lately.

US President Biden speaks in Warsaw on February 21, 2023
US President Joe Biden speakng in Warsaw on February 21Image: Michal Dyjuk/AP/picture alliance

Earlier in the week, Russian President Vladimir Putin annulled a 2012 decree in which the Kremlin had guaranteed Moldova's sovereignty. Shortly before that, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had warned that Russia was trying to force out Moldova's pro-European leadership. Moscow responded on February 23 that it was actually Ukraine that was planning a military intervention in Moldova.

What is all this saber-rattling about? Why has tiny Moldova, with its population of just 3.5 million, become a topic of increasing interest as the war next door rages on?

Transnistria's strategic importance

Moldova was the first country after the collapse of the Soviet Union in which Russia supported separatists, provoking a bloody war that lasted for several months in 1992. The result was a frozen conflict, with pro-Moscow forces ruling Transnistria, a narrow strip of land in the east of Moldova that is home to many Russian speakers, for more than three decades. About 2,000 Russian soldiers are still stationed there, despite the fact that Moscow guaranteed a withdrawal of its troops from the area in 1999. The largest arms depot in Europe, containing some 20,000 tons of ammunition and military equipment, is also located near the Transnistrian village of Cobasna.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu
Moldovan President Maia Sandu in Chisinau earlier this monthImage: Aurel Obreja/AP Photo/picture alliance

Since Russia invaded Ukraine one year ago, Transnistria has become more strategically important than ever before. Not only could Russia open a western front in Ukraine from there, but it could also foment domestic chaos in Moldova, creating a crisis on NATO's southeastern external border.

Smuggling routes blocked

The separatist forces in Transnistria would likely have an interest in such a scenario. In recent decades, they have financed themselves, among other things, with massive smuggling operations that also ran through Ukrainian territory. Since the beginning of the war, however, Ukraine has sealed off the border with Transnistria, which now faces economic collapse.

Map showing Moldova, Transnistria. surrounding countries and the Black Sea

Sandu and her pro-European government took a cautious stance of solidarity with Ukraine after the war began, with an eye toward avoiding confrontation with Moscow. But the EU candidate country has sought closer ties to the West since the fall, when Moscow continued to cut gas supplies to Moldova and supported opposition parties in their attempts to destabilize the domestic political situation.

An end to neutrality?

Moldova has therefore begun sourcing its energy supply from countries other than Russia at a rapid pace. There is now also open discussion about whether to change the its neutrality status, which is enshrined in the constitution. An upgrade to the virtually unarmed Moldovan military, which received its first Piranha armored vehicles from Germany a few weeks ago, is also on the table.

A street in Tiraspol, the 'capital' of the Kremlin-backed breakaway region of Transnistria
A street in Tiraspol, the 'capital' of the Kremlin-backed breakaway region of TransnistriaImage: Goran Stanzl/Pixsell/imago images

At present, the country could hardly defend itself even against the separatists in Transnistria, who probably have dozens of battle tanks and other heavy military equipment, along with the large stocks of ammunition. Ukraine has therefore offered to provide military assistance if Moscow and the separatists provoke a conflict. But any suggestion that Ukraine is planning a military intervention in Moldova is absurd and at best a pretext for the Kremlin to justify its belligerence. Ukraine can certainly do without committing its military resources to a second front.

One thing that Russian President Vladimir Putin has achieved in the region is forcing Moldova to decisively break free of Moscow's stranglehold after three decades of ambivalence. The shift has garnered support beyond symbolic gestures like the one made by Biden in Warsaw: Romania, colloquially known as Moldova's "big brother,” already shares language, culture and a long common history with its small neighbor, and has been offering increasing levels of support in achieving economic independence from Russia.

This article originally appeared in German. 

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A woman walks with a girl during snowfall in downtown Chisinau, Moldova

Moldova fears a winter without Russian gas

Moldova fears a winter without Russian gas

Moldova gets a lot of its gas from Russia. Now, Europe's poorest country is afraid that supplies could be cut off this winter.
BusinessNovember 24, 202205:08 min
DW interview with Nicu Popescu, Foreign Minister of Republic of Moldova

Moldova calls for EU sanctions on oligarchs helping Russia

Moldova calls for EU sanctions on oligarchs helping Russia

Moldova's foreign minister told DW he believes "corrupt oligarchs" are working "shoulder to shoulder" with Russia to destabilize his country. Nicu Popescu called for EU sanctions on those accused.
ConflictsFebruary 20, 202305:39 min
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Soldiers peer out from a tank in theTransnistrian 'capital' of Tiraspol in April 2019

What does Moscow want with Moldova?

Politics6 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Nigeria Lagos vor Präsidentschaftswahl

Nigeria election 2023 +++ Live blog +++

Nigeria election 2023 +++ Live blog +++

Politics10 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Wang Wenbin

China's plan for peace in Ukraine thin on solutions

China's plan for peace in Ukraine thin on solutions

ConflictsFebruary 24, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Scholz sits with a purple wall behind him. His hands are slightly animated. He is wearing a black suit and navy tie.

Germany's Scholz in India: What's at stake?

Germany's Scholz in India: What's at stake?

Politics12 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Collapsed and damaged buildings in Hatay

Turkey earthquake: Still searching for missing loved ones

Turkey earthquake: Still searching for missing loved ones

Politics9 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Tunisian protesters chant slogans during a demonstration called by the General Union of Tunisian Workers (UGTT)

Tunisia: Is the democratic transition at a dead end?

Tunisia: Is the democratic transition at a dead end?

Politics9 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A general view of the site of the derailment of a train carrying hazardous waste in East Palestine

Ohio chemical spill draws focus on railroad dangers

Ohio chemical spill draws focus on railroad dangers

Nature and EnvironmentFebruary 24, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A person dressed in an elaborate purple and gold costume celebrates Carnival in Rio

In Brazil, Carnival back in full swing

In Brazil, Carnival back in full swing

SocietyFebruary 22, 202301:21 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage