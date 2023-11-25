  1. Skip to content
Keno Verseck
Keno VerseckImage: privat

Keno Verseck

Editor, writer and reporter for DW's Programs for Europe

Born in Rostock in 1967, Keno Verseck lives in Berlin and has been writing as a journalist in and about Central and Southeastern Europe since 1991. He published his first article for DW in 1992.

Keno was presented with the Journalists Award of the Southeast Europe Association in 2021 in recognition of his many years of work from and about Hungary, Romania, Moldova, Slovakia, Montenegro, Bosnia-Herzegovina and other countries in Central and Southeastern Europe and the Balkans.

Featured stories by Keno Verseck

Featured stories by Keno Verseck

Viktor Orban with half of his face shaded

Hungary's Viktor Orban launches anti-EU campaign

The Hungarian prime minister hopes to garner more support for his populist, anti-Western stance.
PoliticsNovember 25, 2023
Stories by Keno Verseck

Stories by Keno Verseck

Viktor Orban, dressed in a black suit and orange tie, holds notes in his hand as he stands and addresses parliament, Budapest, Hungary, February 26, 2024

Sweden in NATO, Hungary in isolation

Sweden in NATO, Hungary in isolation

Hungary's delay in ratifying Sweden's NATO bid shows how much Viktor Orban has politically isolated his country.
PoliticsFebruary 27, 2024
Ungarn Proteste

Hungary: Will child abuse scandal bring down Viktor Orban?

Hungary: Will child abuse scandal bring down Viktor Orban?

The furor over the presidential pardon of a man who helped to cover up child sex abuse won't necessarily oust Orban.
PoliticsFebruary 21, 2024
A combine harvester at work in a field, Odessa region, southern Ukraine

Ukrainian grain: Why are eastern EU members banning imports?

Ukrainian grain: Why are eastern EU members banning imports?

Poland, Slovakia and Hungary have imposed unilateral import bans on Ukrainian grain. It's all about domestic politics.
PoliticsSeptember 20, 2023
A war crimes prosecutor inspects the site of a nighttime Russian drone attack on near-port infrastructure in Izmail, Ukraine, September 7, 2023

Romania: Consternation at state's response to Russian drone

Romania: Consternation at state's response to Russian drone

Why did Romania first deny and later confirm that a Russian drone had landed on its territory earlier this week?
PoliticsSeptember 8, 2023
Damaged port infrastructure on the Danube River in the Odesa region

Romania: War edges closer to NATO's border

Romania: War edges closer to NATO's border

NATO has reacted with restraint to Russia's attack on Ukrainian ports close to the Romanian border.
ConflictsJuly 27, 2023
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (left) shakes hands with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis (right), Cotroceni Presidential Palace, Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, May 24, 2023

President Steinmeier's Romania visit signals closening ties

President Steinmeier's Romania visit signals closening ties

Romania was long a country on the fringes of the EU and NATO. But Russia's war against Ukraine has changed all that.
PoliticsMay 25, 2023
