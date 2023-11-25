Keno Verseck
Editor, writer and reporter for DW's Programs for Europe
Born in Rostock in 1967, Keno Verseck lives in Berlin and has been writing as a journalist in and about Central and Southeastern Europe since 1991. He published his first article for DW in 1992.
Keno was presented with the Journalists Award of the Southeast Europe Association in 2021 in recognition of his many years of work from and about Hungary, Romania, Moldova, Slovakia, Montenegro, Bosnia-Herzegovina and other countries in Central and Southeastern Europe and the Balkans.