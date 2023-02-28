  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Nigeria 2023 Election
Turkey-Syria Earthquakes
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, shakes hands with Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, shakes hands with Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart TokayevImage: Olivier Douliery/picture alliance / ASSOCIATED PRESS
PoliticsKazakhstan

Top US diplomat visits Central Asia with eye on Russia

30 minutes ago

Antony Blinken met with foreign ministers from the five former Soviet republics of Central Asia, who, unlike Belarus, have not rallied behind Moscow over its war in Ukraine.

https://p.dw.com/p/4O4UG

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday was visiting Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, and meeting his counterparts from all five former Soviet republics of Central Asia. 

The trip is Blinken's first in the region, where Russia and China play a key role.

What did Blinken say?

The top US diplomat announced a $25 million (€23 million) support package to help Central Asian nations diversify trade routes and create employment. 

In remarks with the foreign ministers from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, Blinken said Washington backed their "sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity."

"Sometimes we just say those words and they actually have no meaning. And of course, in this particular time, they have even more resonance than usual," Blinken said, referring to Russia's invasion of Ukraine a year ago.

Blinken also met Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who voiced "appreciation" for US support for Kazakhstan's sovereignty. 

"We have built very good and reliable long-term partnerships in so many strategically important areas" with the US, Tokayev said.

Tokayev has previously pushed back against territorial claims made by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine.

Kazakhstan, which shares with Russia the world's longest continuous land border, has the second-biggest ethnic Russian population among ex-Soviet republics after Ukraine.

With Moscow claiming that it attacked Ukraine to "liberate" ethnic Russians, some Kazakhs fear for their country's security. 

Russian influence 

Blinken's visit comes just days after the one-year anniversary of Moscow's war in Ukraine, which has tested Russian influence in a region that also includes Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan. 

The longstanding security and economic ties between Central Asian nations and Russia have come under increasing scrutiny since the war started last year.

Moscow has looked to the markets and trade routes of its Central Asian neighbors in a bid to circumvent Western sanctions. The US has also granted some exemptions to the region as part of its sanctions regime, meaning it does not deem countries there to be violating the sanctions in continuing certain trade activities, such as Kazakhstan's Caspian Pipeline that carries Kazakh oil to the West through Russia.

US President Joe Biden's administration has stepped up engagement with Central Asia in an apparent bid to demonstrate the benefits of cooperation with Washington as the region faces economic fallout from the conflict.

Unlike Moscow's ally Belarus, Central Asian nations have not rallied behind Russia over the war, typically abstaining in UN votes condemning Russian activities. 

fb/msh (AFP, Reuters) 

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian service members ride tanks, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, near the frontline town of Bakhmut

Ukraine updates: Fighting around Bakhmut 'extremely tense'

Conflicts7 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A coral jeweler in Tunisia

Hunt for 'red gold' corals pushes ecosystems to the brink

Hunt for 'red gold' corals pushes ecosystems to the brink

Nature and Environment6 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Commuters alight from a suburban train at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station in Mumbai

Germany's Siemens partners with India on railway upgrade

Germany's Siemens partners with India on railway upgrade

BusinessFebruary 27, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Alice Schwarzer, women's rights activist, and Sahra Wagenknecht (Die Linke), stand on stage at the demonstration.

Germany: Left Party, Wagenknecht clash after 'peace' rally

Germany: Left Party, Wagenknecht clash after 'peace' rally

PoliticsFebruary 27, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen at press conference

EU, UK hail 'new chapter' in ties with Northern Ireland deal

EU, UK hail 'new chapter' in ties with Northern Ireland deal

Politics20 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

burned-out car and passersby in Nablus, West Bank

Israel: Fresh violence threatens to derail peace efforts

Israel: Fresh violence threatens to derail peace efforts

Conflicts20 hours ago01:36 min
More from Middle East

North America

A general view of the site of the derailment of a train carrying hazardous waste in East Palestine

Ohio chemical spill draws focus on railroad dangers

Ohio chemical spill draws focus on railroad dangers

Nature and EnvironmentFebruary 24, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

An archaeologist cleaning human remains found in a burial site.

Pre-Inca graves discovered in Peru

Pre-Inca graves discovered in Peru

Culture23 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage