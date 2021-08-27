Visit the new DW website

Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan is the largest landlocked country in the world. It is located in Central Asia.

Kazakhstan is the ninth-largest country in the world. A former Soviet republic, it gained independence in 1991. The capital moved from its largest city, Almaty, to Astana in 1997. The country is home to the Kazakh people. Kazakhstan is the economically dominant country in Central Asia, with vast mineral, oil and gas resources. Here is a collection of all of DW’s content on Kazakhstan.

26.08.2021 JAMBIL, KAZAKHSTAN - AUGUST 26: Flames and smokes rise after a fire broke out in warehouse of the military unit stationed in Bayzakov district of Jambil province, Kazakhstan on August 25, 2021. Ahmet Atak / Anadolu Agency

Kazakhstan: Several killed in blasts at arms depot 27.08.2021

A blaze triggered several explosions at an ammunition depot in the south of the country. Nine people were killed and 90 wounded.
©PHOTOPQR/L'ALSACE/Jean-François FREY ; ; 20/07/2021 ; Le logiciel espion Pegasus le 20 juillet 2021. - Rights activists, journalists and lawyers around the world have been targeted with phone malware sold to authoritarian governments by an Israeli surveillance firm, media reports say.

Amnesty 'categorically' backs Pegasus findings amid denials 23.07.2021

An Indian minister has slammed the leaked surveillance list as "fake news." Kazakhstan said there was no "evidence" and Morocco said it planned to sue, as the Pegasus fallout showed no signs of easing up.

Kazakhstan's folk remedy gets COVID boost 21.07.2021

The production of unpasteurized mare milk has become a profitable business during the pandemic in Kazakhstan. Many believe that it helps in the fight against COVID-19. It is a folk remedy for boosting the immune system.

28.02.21 *** Law enforcement officers detain a person during a protest denouncing what the opposition supporters called political repression, in Almaty, Kazakhstan February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Kazakhstan: Dozens detained at opposition rallies 28.02.2021

Around 50 protesters have been arrested in Almaty, the largest city. Opposition supporters have cited political repression in the oil-rich Central Asian country.
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gives a speech during a congress of the ruling Nur Otan party in Nur-Sultan on April 23, 2019. - Kazakhstan's ruling party nominated a loyalist to the country's longtime leader as its presidential candidate on April 23, 2019, setting the stage for a smooth handover of power in the Central Asian nation. (Photo by Stanislav FILIPPOV / AFP) (Photo credit should read STANISLAV FILIPPOV/AFP/Getty Images)

Kazakhstan abolishes death penalty 02.01.2021

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has spared convicts sentenced to death in the authoritarian central Asian nation. The former Soviet state has ratified a UN treaty against capital punishment.
08.07.2020 A medical worker wearing protective equipment collects a swab from a man at the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility in Almaty, Kazakhstan July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Mariya Gordeyeva

Mystery pneumonia outbreak in Kazakhstan likely to be coronavirus: WHO 11.07.2020

China's embassy has warned its citizens of a strange pneumonia more deadly than coronavirus spreading in the former Soviet republic. A leading health chief thinks there could be issues around testing for COVID-19.
(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 05, 2020 A healthcare worker gives a Covid-19 test to a medical staff near Halyk Arena in Almaty, as Kazakhstan imposed a second round of nationwide restrictions to counter a huge surge in coronavirus cases since the previous lockdown that has overwhelmed the oil-rich country's healthcare system. (Photo by Ruslan PRYANIKOV / AFP)

Coronavirus: Chinese report of 'more lethal' pneumonia in Kazakhstan dismissed 10.07.2020

A new strain of pneumonia has a "much higher" mortality rate than the one caused by COVID-19 and is spreading in several Kazakh cities, Chinese officials have warned. The central Asian country has ridiculed the report.
An airplane of German carrier Lufthansa is towed to be parked at the North West runway as air traffic is affected by the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Frankfurt, Germany, March 23, 2020. Arne Dedert/Pool via REUTERS

Late repatriates en route to Germany in limbo due to coronavirus pandemic 30.05.2020

Dozens of families of ethnic Germans from post-Soviet countries are in distress. Unable to travel to Germany due to the coronavirus pandemic, they have no fixed home and own little else apart from packed suitcases.

08.02.2020 *** A view shows buildings, which were burnt down during a recent brawl and a series of clashes in Masanchi village in the southern Zhambyl province, Kazakhstan February 8, 2020. Tengrinews/Shokan Alkhabayev via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Several killed in 'brawl' in Kazakhstan 08.02.2020

At least eight people have been killed in clashes that erupted in southern Kazakhstan on Saturday. The fighting broke out in towns with a significant Dungan population, a Muslim minority group of Chinese ethnic origin.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo holds a joint news conference with Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo via AP)

US challenges China in Pompeo's Central Asia tour 02.02.2020

During a visit to Kazakhstan, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has blasted China over its treatment of Uighur Muslims, Kazakhs and other minorities. He also urged countries to see the US as a reliable business partner.
ALMATY, KAZAKHSTAN - DECEMBER 27, 2019: The site of a crash of a Bek Air plane carrying 95 passengers and 5 crew members near Almaty Airport. A Bek Air Fokker 100 passenger plane flying from Almaty to Nur-Sultan has crashed minutes after takeoff, broken through a concrete guardrail and clashed into a two-storey building. The accident has killed at least 14 people, dozens have been injured. The Press Office of the Committee for Emergency Situations of the Kazakhstan Interior Ministry/TASS PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxONLY TS0C8CC0

Kazakh carrier Bek Air says crash could have been caused by wake turbulence 30.12.2019

The Kazakh airline says that the plane could have taken off too soon. The state-owned air traffic control company has firmly denied the claims.
HANDOUT - 27.12.2019, Kasachstan, Almaty: Dieses vom kasachischen Ministerium für Notfälle zur Verfügung gestellte Foto zeigt Polizisten und Rettungskräfte am Ort eines Flugzeugabsturzes. Beim Absturz eines Passagierjets der kasachischen Fluggesellschaft Bek Air unmittelbar nach dem Start in Almaty sind mehrere Menschen ums Leben gekommen. Foto: Uncredited/Emergency Situations Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan/AP/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit der aktuellen Berichterstattung und nur mit vollständiger Nennung des vorstehenden Credits +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Kazakhstan: Plane with nearly 100 people on board crashes 27.12.2019

A plane carrying 93 passengers and five crew members has crashed near Almaty in southeastern Kazakhstan. Dozens of people have survived the crash with injuries.
junge blonde Frau mit einem gruenen Apfel | young blond woman with a green apple | Verwendung weltweit

Spectrum: Just imagine it 21.08.2019

A new study shows you can "imagine" your way toward liking a place more than you do right now, how to improve your mental health through targeted exercise, and the very big animals that ate apples before we did.
In this video grab provided by Radio Free Europe Kazakh Service medical personnel take an injured person into hospital in Arys, southern Kazakhstan, on Monday, June 24, 2019. A fire at the sprawling ammunition depot has triggered powerful explosions, injuring at least 16 people and forcing the evacuation of Arys' 45,000 residents. (Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via AP) |

Kazakhstan munitions depot blows up 24.06.2019

Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated after a military depot blew up in Kazakhstan. A series of blasts rocked the Soviet-era facility.
Kazakh President and presidential candidate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev speaks to the media after voting in Kazakhstan's presidential elections at a polling station in Nur-Sultan on June 9, 2019. (Photo by VYACHESLAV OSELEDKO / AFP) (Photo credit should read VYACHESLAV OSELEDKO/AFP/Getty Images)

Kazakhstan elects Tokayev as Nazarbayev successor as hundreds protest 09.06.2019

The designated successor of former leader Nursultan Nazarbayev has won the presidency in a vote overshadowed by the arrests of more than 500 protesters. Nazarbayev stepped down in March after decades in power.
People vote during presidential election in the village of Tuzdybastau outside Almaty, Kazakhstan, June 9, 2019. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Police detain hundreds as Kazakhstan votes for new president 09.06.2019

The presence of long-time leader Nursultan Nazarbayev looms large over elections in Kazakhstan, as his handpicked successor admitted Nazarbayev still exerted power. Some 500 people were detained for protesting.
