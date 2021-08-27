Kazakhstan is the largest landlocked country in the world. It is located in Central Asia.

Kazakhstan is the ninth-largest country in the world. A former Soviet republic, it gained independence in 1991. The capital moved from its largest city, Almaty, to Astana in 1997. The country is home to the Kazakh people. Kazakhstan is the economically dominant country in Central Asia, with vast mineral, oil and gas resources. Here is a collection of all of DW’s content on Kazakhstan.