Kyrgyzstan is a landlocked country situated in the heart of Central Asia. First an autonomous oblast and then longtime republic within the Soviet Union, it became an independent state in 1991. Kyrgyzstan is home to the Kyrgyz people; its capital is Bishkek. The country is a member of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).