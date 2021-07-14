Visit the new DW website

Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan is a former Soviet republic located in Central Asia. It gained independence in 1991.

Kyrgyzstan is a landlocked country situated in the heart of Central Asia. First an autonomous oblast and then longtime republic within the Soviet Union, it became an independent state in 1991. Kyrgyzstan is home to the Kyrgyz people; its capital is Bishkek. The country is a member of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). Here is a collection of DW's content on Kyrgyzstan.

Akhtam Nazarov of Tajikistan controls the ball during their football friendly match against China in Guangzhou, in China's southern Guangdong province on June 11, 2019. (Photo by STR / AFP) / China OUT (Photo credit should read STR/AFP via Getty Images)

Football in Central Asia showing progress despite shortfall in World Cup qualifying 14.07.2021

Central Asian nations fell short in World Cup qualifying, dashing any hopes of representation in Qatar. But, with Tajikistan pushing Uzbekistan to become the region's leading power, the future is looking bright.
30.04.2021 *** A Kyrgyzstan's emergencies ministry serviceman carries mattresses for citizens, who were evacuated from districts bordering Tajikistan following the fighting along the Kyrgyz-Tajik disputed border, on the grounds of a hotel in Kyrgyzstan's southwestern town of Batken on April 30, 2021. - Kyrgyzstan said on April 30, 2021 that 13 died and dozens of properties were burned during clashes with Central Asian rival Tajikistan, after a ceasefire agreed by the two countries hung in the balance following the heaviest fighting along their disputed border since post-Soviet independence. The clashes that erupted along the border between the two poor, mountainous countries were the heaviest in years and had raised fears they might escalate into a wider conflict. More than a third of the two countries' border is disputed, with the area surrounding the Tajik enclave of Vorukh, where Thursday's conflict erupted, a regular flashpoint over territorial claims and access to water. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP)

Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan agree to withdraw troops 01.05.2021

Both sides agreed to pull their forces back just days after fighting killed dozens of people. But tensions remain high following the worst confrontations between the two countries in recent memory.
03/04/2021 UNSPECIFIED, KYRGYZSTAN - APRIL 03: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY MANDATORY CREDIT - KYRGYZSTAN PRESIDENCY / HANDOUT - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Soldiers are seen during the final phase of Formation of the South - 2021 military drill, held from April 1-3 in Batken region, Osh, Jalal-Abad regions in Kyrgyzstan, on April 03, 2021. President Sadyr Japarov (not seen) also visited the region. Presidency of Kyrgyzstan / Handout / Anadolu Agency

Kyrgyzstan evacuates thousands after Tajikistan clashes 30.04.2021

The Central Asian country has said its death toll in armed clashes with rival Tajikistan had reached 31. The two countries have agreed a cease-fire after the worst fighting in years.
Sadyr Zhaparov, the top presidential candidate waves journalists after casting his ballot at a polling station in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Voters in Kyrgyzstan are casting ballots in an early presidential election that follows the ouster of the nation's previous president. President Sooronbai Jeenbekov was forced to step down on Oct. 15 under pressure from demonstrators who challenged the results of a parliamentary vote earlier that month. (AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin)

Kyrgyzstan president set to win new constitutional powers 11.04.2021

Voters in the Central Asian country appear to have backed a constitutional reform that would substantially increase populist President Sadyr Zhaparov's powers.

16.10.2020, Bischkek, Kirgisistan,Kyrgyzstan's Prime Minister Sadyr Zhaparov delivers his speech during an official ceremony of transfer of the power at the Kyrgyzstan Parliament in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Kyrgyzstan's embattled president has his resignation after a disputed parliamentary election in the Central Asian nation. It's the third time in 15 years that a leader of the country has been ousted by a popular uprising. (AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin)

Nationalist Sadyr Zhaparov wins Kyrgyzstan's presidential elections 10.01.2021

Winning nearly 80% of the vote, Zhaparov is set to complete his rise from prison to presidency. But voters also chose to do away with parliamentary rule in Kyrgyzstan.

A man walks near a billboard advertising presidential candidate Sadyr Japarov in the background, ahead of presidential election in Bishkek on January 7, 2021. - Central Asian Kyrgyzstan will hold presidential polls on January 10, 2021 that are likely to see populist Sadyr Japarov go from prisoner to president following a crisis over a disputed parliamentary vote. (Photo by VYACHESLAV OSELEDKO / AFP) (Photo by VYACHESLAV OSELEDKO/AFP via Getty Images)

Kyrgyzstan elections: Presidential favorite promises strong hand after revolution 09.01.2021

Polls have opened as Kyrgyzstan votes for a new president and on constitutional changes. The election comes after protests ousted the government. but some fear it could bring the wrong sort of change.
FILE PHOTO - Kyrgyzstan's President Sooronbai Jeenbekov speaks after a vote at a parliamentary elections in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan October 4, 2020. Sultan Dosaliev/Kyrgyz Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS/File Picture. ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbai Jeenbekov resigns 15.10.2020

The president of Kyrgyzstan has stepped down after nearly two weeks of mass protests following a disputed election earlier in October. Jeenbekov said he wanted to stop potential "bloodshed."
BISHKEK, KYRGYZSTAN - OCTOBER 08: Volunteers stand in front of the Prime Ministry building in protection against protesters as protests over the results of the parliamentary election continue, in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on October 08, 2020. Nezir Aliyev / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Kyrgyzstan's parliament taps Sadyr Zhaparov as new premier 14.10.2020

Nationalist politician Sadyr Zhaparov has secured enough votes in Kyrgyzstan's parliament to become the country's new premier. The president subsequently ratified the vote, in a step towards ending ongoing unrest.

BISHKEK, KYRGYZSTAN - OCTOBER 9: Kyrgyzstan's former president Almazbek Atambayev speaks during a rally organized against the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov, demanding his resignation, at Ala-Too Square in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on October 09, 2020. Ex-President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev was freed from jail by demonstrators on Tuesday. Guliza Urustambek Kizi / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Kyrgyzstan: Ex-president rearrested as new prime minister named 10.10.2020

The central Asian country has banned rallies and imposed a curfew in the capital due to unrest after last Sunday's parliamentary election. The president's predecessor has been rearrested after being freed by protesters.
BISHKEK, KYRGYZSTAN - OCTOBER 08: Supporters of Sadyr Zhaparov, who lawmakers have agreed him to appoint as the interim prime minister, hold a support rally in front of the Prime Ministry building in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on October 08, 2020. Nezir Aliyev / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Kyrgyzstan's president declares state of emergency in capital 09.10.2020

Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov has declared a state of emergency in Bishkek just hours after saying he was prepared to resign. Anti-government protests have left hundreds injured.
22.11.2019, Ankara, Türkei, First Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov and Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay (not seen) head Turkey-Kyrgyzstan 9th Joint Economic Commission Meeting in Ankara, Turkey on November 22, 2019. Muhammet Fatih Ogras / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Kyrgyzstan Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov resigns, reports claim 06.10.2020

Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov is reported to have stepped down from the top job. Earlier, the opposition claimed it seized power after storming government buildings.
A man holds a Kyrgyz flag during a rally against the parliamentary elections results, in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. (Tabyldy Kadyrbekov/Sputnik/dpa/picture-alliance)

Opposition protests rock Kyrgyzstan following parliamentary vote 06.10.2020

Kyrgyz police met opposition protesters with a violent crackdown on Monday, as demonstrators stormed government buildings calling for an annulment of Sunday's parliamentary election results.
A demonstrator wearing the national flag gestures during a protest against the results of a parliamentary election in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Kyrgyzstan annuls parliamentary election results after protests 06.10.2020

The Central Election Commission said it made the decision to "avoid tension" in the country. Protesters stormed the capital on Monday after the results were announced, even gaining entry to Bishkek's White House.
Protesters try to break into the government headquarters during a rally against the result of a parliamentary election in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Kyrgyzstan: 1 dead, hundreds wounded after protesters storm seat of government 06.10.2020

Thousands have gathered to protest the results of a recent parliamentary election marred by allegations of vote-buying. Police moved to break up demonstrations using water cannons, stun grenades and tear gas.

08.03.2020, Kirgistan, Bischkek: Kirgisische Polizisten führen eine Aktivistin der feministischen Bewegung Femen ab, während Feierlichkeiten zum Internationalen Frauentag auf dem Platz des Sieges. Foto: Vladimir Voronin/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

International Women's Day: Rights activists attacked and detained 08.03.2020

Police in Kyrgyzstan's capital have detained dozens of women protesters at a rally to mark International Women's Day after masked men attacked them and tore up their placards.
Former Kyrgyzstan's president Almazbek Atambayev waves to his supporters as he attends a rally in Bishkek, on July 3, 2019. - Supporters of Kyrgyzstan's embattled former president on July 3 threatened mass protests, if the current leader fails to overhaul government and parliament. Atambayev's supporters, at a rally in the capital Bishkek, gave Kyrgyzstan's current President two months to meet a series of demands that included dissolving the legislature and disbanding the government. (Photo by Vyacheslav OSELEDKO / AFP) (Photo credit should read VYACHESLAV OSELEDKO/AFP/Getty Images)

Kyrgyzstan's former president arrested at the second attempt 08.08.2019

Almazbek Atambayev, who ruled the Asian state from 2011 to 2017, was detained after raids on his residence. Troops stormed his home the previous day in a failed attempt that saw one commando lose his life.
