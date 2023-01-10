  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Brazil
War in Ukraine
COVID-19
Barbed wire blocking apartments
A section of apartments in Guangzhou is locked down behind barbed wireImage: Photoshot/picture alliance
SocietyChina

A reopened China looks at how COVID changed life forever

William Yang in Taipei
8 minutes ago

As families and friends reunite around China, the milestone is bittersweet as the coronavirus threat remains high and authorities have used the pandemic to develop a more efficient set of tools to crack down on society.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LxKl

After closing the country off to the outside world for almost three years, China reopened its borders on Sunday, with Chinese citizens living overseas and foreign visitors arriving in time for the Lunar New Year without having to experience lengthy and strict quarantines.

China's move comes long after many countries reopened their borders and follows massive public protest over strict containment policies. It also comes amid a surge in cases and deaths. Still, many people have received the long-awaited moment with joy and relief.

"After not being able to come home for more than three years, I'm finally able to spend some quality time with my family during the most important time of the year," said a Chinese citizen surnamed Zhang, who landed in the southern city of Guangzhou on Sunday morning.

Nearly three years ago, the COVID-19 pandemic began in the central city of Wuhan. People living there today said that despite the excitement about China's reopening, the government's sudden policy U-turn, and the growing number of cases, are still forcing many people to remain on high alert.

"Two weeks ago, if one person in the community tested positive for COVID-19, all of us would be put into centralized quarantine," said Andy Yuan, a Wuhan resident.

"And now, the government is telling everyone that COVID-19 is just another cold. It's hard for people to buy into the sudden change of official rhetoric on such a short term. Many people are still experiencing uncomfortable symptoms after contracting the virus and the difficulty to secure medications makes them panic. At this point, anxiety and concern are still the dominant attitudes," he told DW.

China's draconian coronavirus containment model

The reopening comes as China marks three years since reporting the first COVID-19 death. On January 11, 2020, a 61-year-old man in Wuhan died from pneumonia at a hospital, and days later, the city went into total lockdown for more than two months.

Travelers rush to take advantage of China reopening

Prominent Chinese writer Murong Xuecun, who documented the lockdown in his latest novel, said the lockdown turned Wuhan into a "prison-like city."

"At the time, hospitals were out of medications, communities were sealed off, and many Wuhan residents were taken into centralized quarantine," he told DW. "The draconian measures put Wuhan residents in dire situations and the Chinese government later replicated the strict policies in other places across China," he added.

"The initial measures imposed in Wuhan laid the foundation for all the information control, censorship, and arrests that took place later on," he said.

While the Chinese government lacked experience in relying on local authorities to control civil society during the lockdown in Wuhan in 2020, Murong said they became more familiar with how to tighten control at the local level during the Shanghai lockdown in 2022, causing a widespread shortage of basic supplies in the city.

"The decision to impose lockdowns in Wuhan or Shanghai all came from one man's will, and that person is [Chinese President] Xi Jinping," he said.

"In order to thoroughly implement the zero-COVID measures and demonstrate their loyalties to central authorities, many local authorities imposed lockdowns at some point during the pandemic. Some even imposed lockdowns when there were no local cases," he added. 

Two people on an empty road in China
The empty streets of Wuhan during a total lockdown in January 2020Image: Arek Rataj/AP/picture alliance

COVID in China an 'unforgettable trauma'

Wuhan resident Yuan said many people around him won't reminisce about their experiences over the last three years, and some describe life under the zero-Covid regime as "an unforgettable and traumatic experience" that they will always remember.

"Most people don't have time to recall what has happened over the last three years, because they have to deal with many problems they are currently facing," he said.

"A lot of public discussions are about when will there be another wave of local outbreak in China. Some are focusing on stockpiling essential medications, while others are trying to return to work, as many people have lost their jobs due to strict lockdowns. If we look at the whole society, one conclusion shared by most Chinese people is their frustration towards the zero-COVID policies," he added.

Throughout the pandemic, the Chinese government has been accused of using advanced technologies to enhance their abilities to restrict citizens' basic rights and freedoms.

Chinese human rights lawyer Wang Yu has been banned from boarding flights, buying train tickets, staying at hotels, or eating at certain restaurants because of the "abnormal" status of her health code, an application that Chinese authorities use to track citizens' travel history or medical records.

"I was unable to return to my home from August 17 to December 10 last year due to the abnormality of my health code or lockdowns imposed by authorities," she told DW. "The Chinese government's main goal is to maintain stability and restrict citizens' freedom. Their ability to achieve these goals has reached a whole new level."

A pessimistic outlook under Xi

As millions of Chinese citizens try to move on from the pandemic, some remain pessimistic about the prospects in China as Xi begins his third term.

"People with resources or the means will try to leave China and emigrate to other countries during this period of relatively loose control," said Amy Li, a Chinese citizen from Wuhan in her 30s. "Most people like me will have to adjust our mentality and prepare for the government's tightened control over society in the future," she told DW.

Chinese writer Murong said that since Xi took power, he has allowed the Chinese Communist Party's authority to expand while continuing to tighten control over civil society.

"The pandemic has allowed the Chinese government to expand their authority in the name of pandemic prevention," he said, adding that he expects Xi to hold onto the power he has accumulated over the last three years.

"When I look back to life in China in 2019, it has become a wonderful period of time that all Chinese people can't return to. I believe the Chinese government will continue to use advanced technologies to control Chinese citizens as well as public opinion on social media. Life in China will become more and more difficult," he said.

COVID situation in China 'quite worrying': Molecular biologist

Edited by: Wesley Rahn 

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

People hold white sheets of paper in protest of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, after a vigil for the victims of a fire in Urumqi,

How China's COVID protests challenged Xi Jinping

How China's COVID protests challenged Xi Jinping

As China continues to pivot away from its zero-COVID strategy, experts say the weeks-long protests in the country may have damaged Xi Jinping's reputation, but his power remains largely unaffected.
PoliticsDecember 13, 2022
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Charles Michel, Jens Stoltenberg und Ursula von der Leyen at NATO headquarters, January 10, 2023

EU and NATO sign joint call for cooperation amid Ukraine war

Politics1 hour ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A former MFDC fighter, chest bare, looks at the camera with a serious expression

Rebel conflict in Senegal's Casamance region far from over

Rebel conflict in Senegal's Casamance region far from over

Conflicts23 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A man pulls his animals while others go to salvage their belongings amid rising flood water, following rains and floods during the monsoon season on the outskirts of Bhan Syedabad, Pakistan

Why Pakistan needs help coping with climate disasters

Why Pakistan needs help coping with climate disasters

Nature and Environment23 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Police and climate activists face off in the village of Lützerath

Big coal and the battle for Lützerath

Big coal and the battle for Lützerath

Nature and Environment20 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A coast guard boat and two small rubber boats, filled with people in life vests and an aid worker with NGO Emergency Response Centre International in a yellow vest

Migrant aid workers in Greece could face years in prison

Migrant aid workers in Greece could face years in prison

Politics20 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Sara Khadem, without a headscarf, looks at a chessboard

Chess star Sara Khadem flees Iran over headscarf rule

Chess star Sara Khadem flees Iran over headscarf rule

SportsJanuary 8, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

President Joe Biden walks along a stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso Texas

Biden visits Mexico border in push on migrants

Biden visits Mexico border in push on migrants

Politics16 hours ago01:12 min
More from North America

Latin America

People standing on a government building waving flags

In photos: Bolsonaro supporters storm Brazil's key government sites

In photos: Bolsonaro supporters storm Brazil's key government sites

Politics23 hours ago8 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage